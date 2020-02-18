Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG se une un año más a First Lego League de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

CORPORATE 02/18/2020
Print

Madrid, 18 de febrero de 2020— LG y la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid han vuelto a unirse por cuarto año consecutivo para celebrar la final regional de FIRST LEGO League, que tuvo lugar el pasado sábado 15 de febrero en la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid y donde se dieron a conocer los ganadores regionales de la FIRST LEGO League y la FIRST LEGO Leage Jr.



La iniciativa tiene por objetivo impulsar la creatividad, la pasión por la ciencia, la tecnología, la ingeniería y las matemáticas. De esta manera, LG ha demostrado, una vez más, su apuesta por despertar el interés de las próximas generaciones por las nuevas tecnologías y la innovación, cediendo para la ocasión monitores 4K de última generación.
 
Cada año, la FIRST LEGO League busca fomentar el trabajo cooperativo entre alumnos, despertando de esta manera la vocación por la tecnología y el trabajo en equipo - dos de los valores que comparte con LG. Para ello, los integrantes de cada grupo tuvieron que elaborar estrategias, construir programas y soluciones para los desafíos planteados bajo los valores de la innovación y la cooperación.
