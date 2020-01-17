Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG vuelve a triunfar en CES 2020 y obtiene más de 150 galardones este año

CORPORATE 01/17/2020
Print

LG OLED se ha hecho con el premio al mejor televisor del CES por sexto año consecutivo


Seúl, 17 de enero de 2020 – LG Electronics (LG) demuestra una vez más la superioridad tecnológica de sus productos y soluciones en CES 2020 al llevarse el mayor número de premios, más de 150 galardones, entre los que se encuentran el premio al mejor televisor del CES por sexto año consecutivo. El Best of CES Awards (el programa oficial de premios CES dirigido por Engadget en nombre de Consumer Technology Association) destacó que los televisores OLED de la serie LG CX destacan por su calidad, tecnología, diseño y vanguardismo entre los miles de nuevos televisores mostrados en el CES.

 
LG continua su liderazgo en la categoría de televisión con sus LG OLED, líderes del mercado, que han recibido 83 premios y honores de expertos de la industria. El televisor enrollable LG SIGNATURE OLED TV RX (modelo 65RX) ha sido galardonado por la Consumer Technology Association con el premio CES Best of Innovation Award en la categoría de pantallas de video. LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV fue nombrado CTA Mark Of de Excellence al ser el mejor producto de imagen del año. Además, los televisores OLED NEXTGEN de LG con tecnología ATSC 3.0 recibieron dos docenas de premios.
 
La nueva lavadora de carga frontal LG ThinQ con AI DD recibió el mayor reconocimiento entre los electrodomésticos LG, reconocida por USA Today y Newsweek, entre otros. El frigorífico LG InstaView ™ Door-in-Door® con el nuevo dispensador de hielo artesanal también recibió el premio CTA Mark of Excellence Award, CES Innovation Award y el reconocimiento de Women's Health.
 
Tanto el LG G8X ThinQ con doble pantalla como los teléfonos inteligentes 5G de LG recibieron los premios CES Innovation Awards. Además el nuevo servicio de atención al cliente de IA de LG y la impresionante "Ola" OLED LG han dejado sin palabras a los asistentes que visitaron el stand de LG.
 
En resumen, LG se ha alzado con 17 CES Innovation Awards en las categorías de electrodomésticos, entretenimiento en el hogar y comunicaciones móviles, además de recibir los mejores elogios de expertos en tecnología de medios como Time, Newsweek, USA Today/Reviewed.com, Engadget, Future, Good Housekeeping, The Verge, Architectural Digest, entre muchos otros.
 
Los principales premios obtenidos por LG en CES 2020 incluyen:
 

LG CX 4K OLED

  • Engadget: Best of CES
  • PC Mag: Best of CES
  • Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award
  • Pocket-lint: Best of CES
  • HD Guru: CES Top Pick
  • CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year

 

LG GX Gallery Series 4K OLED TV

  • Gear Patrol: Editor’s Pick CES 2020
  • BGR: Best of CES 2020
  • HD Guru: CES Top Pick
  • TechRadar: Best TVs of CES

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV

  • CES 2020 Innovation Award
  • CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year
  • Gadget Match: Best of CES 2020
  • BGR: Best of CES 2020

 

LG Signature RX Rollable OLED

  • CES 2020 Innovation Award
  • Engadget: Best New TVs at CES 2020
  • SPY: Best of CES 2020

 

LG Soundbar SN11RG

  • CES 2020 Innovation Award
  • CTA Mark of Excellence: Loudspeaker of the Year: Soundbar

 

LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier

  • CES 2020 Innovation Award
  • CTA Mark of Excellence: Emerging Technologies / Disruptor / Miscellaneous Home Technology Enhancements

 

LG ThinQ Front-Load Washing Machine

  • USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Awards: Editor’s Choice
  • Newsweek: Best of CES 2020

 

LG Proactive Customer Care

  • USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Awards: Editor’s Choice

 

LG G8XThinQ with Dual Screen

  • CES 2020 Innovation Award
 
Para obtener más información sobre los premios y galardones de LG en CES 2020 e información adicional sobre los productos de LG anunciados en la feria, visite www.LGnewsroom.com.
