LG vuelve a triunfar en CES 2020 y obtiene más de 150 galardones este año
LG OLED se ha hecho con el premio al mejor televisor del CES por sexto año consecutivo
Seúl, 17 de enero de 2020 – LG Electronics (LG) demuestra una vez más la superioridad tecnológica de sus productos y soluciones en CES 2020 al llevarse el mayor número de premios, más de 150 galardones, entre los que se encuentran el premio al mejor televisor del CES por sexto año consecutivo. El Best of CES Awards (el programa oficial de premios CES dirigido por Engadget en nombre de Consumer Technology Association) destacó que los televisores OLED de la serie LG CX destacan por su calidad, tecnología, diseño y vanguardismo entre los miles de nuevos televisores mostrados en el CES.
LG CX 4K OLED
- Engadget: Best of CES
- PC Mag: Best of CES
- Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award
- Pocket-lint: Best of CES
- HD Guru: CES Top Pick
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year
LG GX Gallery Series 4K OLED TV
- Gear Patrol: Editor’s Pick CES 2020
- BGR: Best of CES 2020
- HD Guru: CES Top Pick
- TechRadar: Best TVs of CES
LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year
- Gadget Match: Best of CES 2020
- BGR: Best of CES 2020
LG Signature RX Rollable OLED
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- Engadget: Best New TVs at CES 2020
- SPY: Best of CES 2020
LG Soundbar SN11RG
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Loudspeaker of the Year: Soundbar
LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Emerging Technologies / Disruptor / Miscellaneous Home Technology Enhancements
LG ThinQ Front-Load Washing Machine
- USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Awards: Editor’s Choice
- Newsweek: Best of CES 2020
LG Proactive Customer Care
- USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Awards: Editor’s Choice
LG G8XThinQ with Dual Screen
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
