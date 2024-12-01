We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Frigorífico integrable, Smart Inverter, Clasificación E, 273l
RESUMEN
Todas las especificaciones
ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS
-
Tipo de producto
Frigorífico Combi Integrable
-
Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera
-
-
Clase de eficiencia energética(Escala A a G)
E
CAPACIDAD
-
Volumen total (L)
273
-
Volumen total del congelador (L)
74
-
Volumen total del congelador (2 estrellas) (L)
-
-
Volumen total del frigorífico (L)
199
-
Volumen de almacenamiento del compartimento Chiller (L)
-
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Peso del producto (kg)
69
-
Peso del producto con embalaje (kg)
76
-
Altura hasta la parte superior de la bisagra o el embellecedor de la puerta (mm)
1775
-
Altura hasta la parte superior de la carcasa (mm)
-
-
Profundidad con el tirador (mm)
-
-
Profundidad sin la puerta (mm)
545
-
Dimensiones del producto (Ancho x Alto x Fondo, mm)
554 x 1775 x 565
CONTROL Y PANTALLA
-
Display LED interno
LED interno
-
Display LED externo
-
-
Display LCD externo
-
-
Congelación rápida
Sí
MATERIAL Y ACABADO
-
Color de la puerta
-
-
Material de la puerta
-
-
Tipo tirador
-
-
Metal fresh
-
SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO
-
Fabricador de hielo automático
-
-
Fontanería
-
-
Dispensador de agua
-
-
Craft Ice ™
-
-
Fabricador de hielo manual
-
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Door Cooling+
-
-
Door-in-Door
-
-
InstaView
-
-
LINEAR Cooling
Sí
-
Puerta reversible
-
RENDIMIENTO
-
Potencia acústica (clase)
C
-
Consumo energético (kWh/año)
229
-
Clase climática
SN-T
-
Tipo de compresor
Smart Inverter
-
Potencia acústica (dB)
39
TECNOLOGÍA SMART
-
Smart Diagnosis
Sí
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO
-
Luz interior
LED
-
Multi Air Flow
Sí
-
Balda plegable
-
-
Balda Cristal templado
4
-
Filtro de olores - Pure N Fresh
-
-
Botellero
-
-
Compartimentos en puerta transparentes
4
-
Compartimentos en puerta no transparentes
-
-
Compartimentos en puertaCajón de conservaciónRincón de aperitivos
-
-
Cajón para verduras
-
-
Fresh converter
-
-
Cajón Magic Crisper
Sí
-
Fresh Balancer CON Magic Crisper
-
-
Fresh Zone
-
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR
-
Compartimentos en puerta no transparentes
-
-
Compartimentos en puerta transparentes
-
-
Cajón Congelador
3
-
Luz del congelador
-
-
Balda Cristal templado
-
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
código de barras
-
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf