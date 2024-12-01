Frigorífico integrable, Smart Inverter, Clasificación E, 273l

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
RESUMEN

Imprimir
Dimensiones con puerta (Ancho x Alto x Fondo mm)
-
VOLUMEN ÚTIL TOTAL (L)
273
Eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
E
Función clave
10 años de garantía en el compresor

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Frigorífico Combi Integrable

  • Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

    -

  • Clase de eficiencia energética(Escala A a G)

    E

CAPACIDAD

  • Volumen total (L)

    273

  • Volumen total del congelador (L)

    74

  • Volumen total del congelador (2 estrellas) (L)

    -

  • Volumen total del frigorífico (L)

    199

  • Volumen de almacenamiento del compartimento Chiller (L)

    -

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    69

  • Peso del producto con embalaje (kg)

    76

  • Altura hasta la parte superior de la bisagra o el embellecedor de la puerta (mm)

    1775

  • Altura hasta la parte superior de la carcasa (mm)

    -

  • Profundidad con el tirador (mm)

    -

  • Profundidad sin la puerta (mm)

    545

  • Dimensiones del producto (Ancho x Alto x Fondo, mm)

    554 x 1775 x 565

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Display LED interno

    LED interno

  • Display LED externo

    -

  • Display LCD externo

    -

  • Congelación rápida

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color de la puerta

    -

  • Material de la puerta

    -

  • Tipo tirador

    -

  • Metal fresh

    -

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fabricador de hielo automático

    -

  • Fontanería

    -

  • Dispensador de agua

    -

  • Craft Ice ™

    -

  • Fabricador de hielo manual

    -

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    -

  • Door-in-Door

    -

  • InstaView

    -

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • Puerta reversible

    -

RENDIMIENTO

  • Potencia acústica (clase)

    C

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    229

  • Clase climática

    SN-T

  • Tipo de compresor

    Smart Inverter

  • Potencia acústica (dB)

    39

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    -

COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Luz interior

    LED

  • Multi Air Flow

  • Balda plegable

    -

  • Balda Cristal templado

    4

  • Filtro de olores - Pure N Fresh

    -

  • Botellero

    -

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    4

  • Compartimentos en puerta no transparentes

    -

  • Compartimentos en puertaCajón de conservaciónRincón de aperitivos

    -

  • Cajón para verduras

    -

  • Fresh converter

    -

  • Cajón Magic Crisper

  • Fresh Balancer CON Magic Crisper

    -

  • Fresh Zone

    -

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    -

COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR

  • Compartimentos en puerta no transparentes

    -

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    -

  • Cajón Congelador

    3

  • Luz del congelador

    -

  • Balda Cristal templado

    -

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • código de barras

    -

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

