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Frigorífico Combi + 3 meses de Extensión de Garantía

Frigorífico Combi + 3 meses de Extensión de Garantía

GBV7280DPY.3MES001

Características principales

    Imprimir

    Características Principales

    CAPACIDAD - Volumen total (L)

    387

    DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    595 x 2030 x 682

    RENDIMIENTO - Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    217

    ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS - Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)<br>

    D

    RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de Compresor

    BMK110NAMV

    TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

    MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (Puerta)

    Inox antihuellas

    Todas las especificaciones

    ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

    Tipo de producto

    Frigorífico combi

    Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    D

    CAPACIDAD

    Volumen total (L)

    387

    Volumen congelador (L)

    110

    Volumen frigorífico (L)

    233

    Volumen compartimento zona fría (L)

    44

    CONTROL Y PANTALLA

    Pantalla LED interna

    Display LED

    Congelación rápida

    DIMENSIONES Y PESO

    Peso del prodcto con embalaje (kg)

    86

    Peso del producto (kg)

    79

    Altura total (mm)

    2030

    Altura sin bisagra (mm)

    2030

    Fondo con puerta y tirador (mm)

    682

    Fondo sin puerta (mm)

    610

    Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    595 x 2030 x 682

    CARACTERÍSTICAS

    Door Cooling+

    LINEAR Cooling

    SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

    Fabricador de hielo_Manual

    Bandeja de hielo normal

    Dispensador solo de agua

    No

    Fabricador de hielo automático

    No

    MATERIAL Y ACABADO

    Material de la puerta

    VCM

    Acabado (Puerta)

    Inox antihuellas

    Metal fresh

    R Metal

    Tipo tirador

    Tirador integrado horizontal

    RENDIMIENTO

    Tipo de Compresor

    BMK110NAMV

    Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    217

    Clase climática

    T

    Potencia acústica (dB)

    35

    Potencia acústica (clase)

    B

    COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

    Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    4

    Luz del frigorífico

    LED superior

    Balda de cristal templado

    3

    Cajón para verduras

    Sí (2)

    Botellero (vino)

    completas

    Fresh 0 Zone

    No

    Multi Air Flow

    Balda plegable

    Plegado en 1 paso

    Pure N Fresh

    No

    TECNOLOGÍA SMART

    Smart Diagnosis

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

    EAN CODE

    EAN Code

    8806084256744

    COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR

    Cajón_Congelador

    3 transparentes

    INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    extensión:pdf
    EU Energy label 2019(GBV7280DPY)
    extensión:pdf
    Product information sheet (GBV7280DPY)
    extensión:pdf
    GPSR Safety Information(GBV7280DPY)
    MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
    Imprimir

    Todas las especificaciones

    INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    Reseñas y Opiniones

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    Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.
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