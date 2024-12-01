Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Calentamiento y descongelación uniforme

 

Añade coherencia a tu vida

Distribuye el calor uniformemente con controles de temperatura precisos.

Ver la película completa

*Muestra probada: LG Solo tamaño medio (NeoChef™: MS32XX convencional: MS4042).
**Probado por Intertek.

Cocción rápida

 

¿El tiempo te apremia?

El NeoChef™ cuenta con 1200 W* de potencia para reducir el tiempo de cocción.

Ver la película completa

*Solo tamaño medio.
**Palomitas - Muestra probada: LG Solo tamaño pequeño (NeoChef™: MS25XX en comparación con el convencional: MS235).
***Pollo - Muestra probada: LG convección tamaño medio (NeoChef™: MJ39XX en comparación con el convencional: LRE3085ST).

Cocina saludable

 

Reduce las calorías. Añade sabor.

Se aplica una función de absorción de calor, similar a una parrilla de carbón, para proporcionar platos más saludables.

Ver la película completa

*Muestra probada: LG Solo tamaño pequeño/mediano (MS25XX / MS32XX). Método de prueba: Prueba interna de LG

Cocina saludable

 

Reduce las calorías. Añade sabor.

Se aplica una función de absorción de calor, similar a una parrilla de carbón, para proporcionar platos más saludables.

Ver la película completa

* La función de fritura saludable se aplica a los modelos con bandeja crujiente. Muestra probada: LG convección tamaño medio (MJ39XX). Método de prueba: Prueba interna de LG

Sabor a parrilla

 

Consigue el soasado perfecto en casa

Con la función de asado de NeoChef™, tus amigos querrán saber dónde escondes la barbacoa.

Ver la película completa

*Muestra probada: Grill LG de tamaño medio (MH72XX) en comparación con el convencional (MH7949). Método de prueba: Prueba interna de LG

Comparte este contenido. Puedes compartir los artículos que te gustan con tus amigos.

Descubre NeoChef™

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO