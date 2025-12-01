About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lavadora

¿Qué tamaño encaja con tus necesidades?

Lavadora de carga frontal LG integrada en los armarios de la cocina. Unas flechas señalan hacia arriba desde el tambor para indicar el tamaño. Se ve una sala de estar moderna al lado de la cocina.

Tamaño y capacidad

Las lavadoras tienen distintas capacidades para adaptarse a tu hogar. El tamaño del tambor marca la diferencia: los modelos compactos son ideales para solteros o parejas, mientras que los hogares más grandes se benefician de tambores más grandes para soportar cargas más pesadas. Aquí tienes una sencilla guía para ayudarte a elegir el tamaño completo.

Encuentra tu capacidad ideal

Lavadora negra LG de 8 kg con “8kg” en el panel frontal. Camisas apiladas junto a la máquina ilustran su capacidad para lavar hasta 30 camisas en una sola carga.

Una persona

Ideal para espacios pequeños y cargas frecuentes.

Lavadora negra LG de 9 kg con “9kg” en el panel frontal. Camisas apiladas junto a la máquina ilustran su capacidad para lavar hasta 45 camisas en una sola carga.

Familia pequeña

Capacidad ideal para la colada de cada día.

Lavadora negra LG de 10,5 kg con “10.5kg” en el panel frontal. Camisas apiladas junto a la máquina ilustran su capacidad para lavar entre 50 y 55 camisas en una sola carga.

Familia mediana

Ideal para cargas semanales moderadas.

Lavadora negra LG de 12 kg con “12kg” en el panel frontal. Camisas apiladas junto a la máquina ilustran su capacidad para lavar hasta 60 camisas en una sola carga.

Familia grande

Ideal para cargas pesadas, ropa de cama y hogares ocupados.

Tamaño y capacidadComparar productosConsejos útilesPreguntas frecuentes
Tamaño y capacidad
Inicio de la guía de compra
Las dimensiones de la lavadora LG compacta muestran una profundidad de 475 mm para espacios reducidos.

Las dimensiones de la lavadora LG compacta muestran una profundidad de 475 mm para espacios reducidos.

Lavadora compacta

Hogares unipersonales

Con una lavadora de 8 kg, compacta y práctica, gestiona la colada frecuente con facilidad, ideal para la vida en solitario y los hogares con espacio limitado.

Hogares unipersonales Ver todas las lavadoras compactas
Lavadora LG pequeña en blanco con 565 mm de profundidad ideal para espacios estrechos.

Lavadora LG pequeña en blanco con 565 mm de profundidad ideal para espacios estrechos.

Lavadora pequeña

Familia pequeña de 1 o 2 personas

Con la capacidad adecuada, una lavadora de 9 kg da abasto con la colada diaria, ideal para parejas y para quienes lavan a diario.

Familia pequeña de 1 o 2 personas Ver todas las lavadoras pequeñas
Lavadora LG de tamaño medio en negro con 565 mm de profundidad para cocinas estándar.

Lavadora LG de tamaño medio en negro con 565 mm de profundidad para cocinas estándar.

Lavadora de tamaño medio

Familia de tamaño medio de 3 o 4 personas

La lavadora de 10,5 kg ofrece una capacidad versátil que permite lavar la colada semanal y prendas voluminosas con facilidad.

Familia de tamaño medio de 3 o 4 personas Ver todas las lavadoras de tamaño medio
Lavadora LG de gran capacidad en color plata con 615 mm de profundidad y tambor de generosas dimensiones.

Lavadora LG de gran capacidad en color plata con 615 mm de profundidad y tambor de generosas dimensiones.

Lavadora grande

Familia grande de 5 personas o más

Con una capacidad extragrande, una lavadora de más de 12 kg puede manejar fácilmente ropa de cama, cargas familiares pesadas y la colada semanal.

Familia grande de 5 personas o más Ver todas las lavadoras grandes

* La disponibilidad y las características del producto pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta todas las páginas de producto individuales para obtener más detalles.

Comparar productos

Comparar características clave en toda la gama LG para elegir el producto que mejor vaya a tu hogar y estilo de vida.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Vista frontal de WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Vista frontal de F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Vista frontal de F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Vista frontal de FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Vista frontal de FDV909BN
FDV909BN
null12.09.011.011.09.0

* Las especificaciones están sujetas a cambio. Consulta las páginas de cada producto para obtener la información más actualizada.

Consejos útiles, proporcionados por LG

Prueba consejos sencillos y fáciles para utilizar mejor los electrodomésticos.

Lavadora de carga frontal LG delgada encajada perfectamente en un armario compacto

Desmontando los mitos sobre la capacidad de las lavadoras Slim

Limpieza del filtro de pelusas de la secadora de bomba de calor para un secado eficiente

Guía de secadoras con bomba de calor

Persona sosteniendo ropa de punto bien doblada después de secarla con la secadora inteligente LG

Colada inteligente: Domina los días de colada con las secadoras inteligentes de LG

Preguntas frecuentes sobre lavadoras

Q.

¿Merece la pena invertir en una lavadora-secadora integrada?

A.

Una lavadora-secadora integrada es una excelente solución para aquellos con espacio limitado o para cualquiera que busque la comodidad de lavar y secar en un único electrodoméstico. Es especialmente útil si prefieres no esperar entre los ciclos de lavado y secado, necesitas un ciclo de lavado rápido para cargas pequeñas o solo utilizas la función de secado ocasionalmente.

Ten en cuenta que la capacidad de secado suele ser menor que la de lavado, por lo que puede ser necesario dividir las cargas más grandes.

LG ofrece una gama de lavadoras-secadoras de alto rendimiento que combinan una limpieza potente, opciones de lavado rápido y secado eficiente, ideales para la vida moderna donde el espacio y la comodidad importan.

Q.

¿Es mejor tener lavadora y secadora separadas?

A.

Las lavadoras secadoras de LG ofrecen unos resultados avanzados, igualando la calidad de lavado de las máquinas independientes. Sin embargo, las unidades específicas de lavadora y secadora ofrecen mayor flexibilidad. Puedes lavar una carga mientras secas otra, y las secadoras independientes suelen tener una capacidad de secado más grande.

Con los electrodomésticos LG impulsados por IA, las máquinas independientes pueden incluso comunicarse entre sí. Tu lavadora envía la información del ciclo a tu secadora, que así puede seleccionar automáticamente el programa de secado óptimo, sin que sea necesaria ninguna acción manual.

Q.

¿Qué puede hacer una lavadora inteligente?

A.

Las lavadoras inteligentes de LG utilizan tecnología de IA para analizar los tipos de tejido y ajustar los ciclos de lavado en consecuencia. Mediante el aprendizaje profundo y 6 Motion Direct Drive, la máquina crea seis movimientos de tambor distintos que proporcionan un cuidado específico de los tejidos, mejoran los resultados del lavado y ayudan a reducir los daños.

 

Con conectividad wifi integrada, puedes controlar la lavadora a distancia mediante la app LG ThinQ o asistentes de voz compatibles. Entre las funciones inteligentes se incluyen:

1. Arranque y supervisión del ciclo a distancia

2. Notificaciones cuando el lavado ha finalizado

3. Smart Diagnosis™ para rápida resolución de averías

4. Ciclos descargables adaptados a tus necesidades de colada

 

Proporciona un cuidado inteligente de la ropa que se adapta perfectamente a tu estilo de vida conectado.

Q.

¿Qué es el lavado rápido en una lavadora LG?

A.

El lavado rápido de LG utiliza la tecnología TurboWash™ 360˚ para ofrecer una limpieza a fondo en solo 39 minutos, ideal para hogares ocupados.

Combina chorros 3D Multi Spray de alta presión con una bomba Inverter inteligente, que optimiza el caudal de agua, el uso de detergente y el movimiento del tambor para un lavado eficaz pero suave.

Este ciclo rápido ahorra tiempo sin comprometer el rendimiento de la limpieza ni el cuidado de los tejidos, por lo que es ideal para las cargas diarias cuando se dispone de poco tiempo.

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO