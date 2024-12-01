We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH1
Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH1
Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH
Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH1
Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH
veg_text
linear_cooling_b2
Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness.
LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.
Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness.
LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.
day_8
linear_cooling_b2
Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness.
LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.
LG DoorCooling+™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.
It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.
doorCooling_5
inverter