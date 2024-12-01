Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH1

Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH

Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH1

Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH

Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH1

Do LINEAR, Enjoy NatureFRESH

veg_text

linear_cooling_b2

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness.
LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness.
LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

day_8

linear_cooling_b2

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness.
LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

LG DoorCooling+™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.

It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.

doorCooling_5

inverter

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO