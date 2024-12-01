Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Garantía de 5 años 

LG te ofrece 5 años de garantía en el panel de tu televisor para que puedas disfrutar sin preocupaciones de la mejor tecnología LG OLED

*Solo aplicable al panel OLED de los televisores LG OLED modelos G2 y Z2 comercializados a partir del 01.01.2022 (3 años de garantía legal + 2 años de garantía comercial). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. +INFO: https://www.lg.com/es/posventa/microsites/condiciones-de-garantia

La mejor garantía para la mejor tecnología LG OLED

La garantía de 5 años aplica sobre los modelos LG OLED de las series Z2 y G2 de 2022. Adicionalmente a la garantía legal, será de aplicación la garantía comercial que estará vigente durante 2 años adicionales al período de garantía legal y, por tanto, contando con el período de garantía legal, durante cinco (5) años a contar desde la fechafecha de entrega del producto. La garantía comercial cubre los siguientes gastos que se derivan de la reparación o sustitución del panel OLED: gastos de diagnóstico, desplazamiento, mano de obra y coste de la pieza.

La mejor garantía para la mejor tecnología LG OLED TÉRMINOS Y CONDICIONES

*Garantia de 5 años en los modelos LG OLED: 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 y 55G2

LG OLED

Los píxeles autoluminiscentes de LG OLED se enciende y se apagan de forma independiente, generando negros puros.
Imágenes nítidas con 100% de fidelidad de color y 100% de volumen de color.

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

LG OLED SIGNATURE 8K

8K, Píxeles autoluminiscentes

Pantalla de 77, 88 pulgadas

LG OLED G2 2022

4K píxeles autoluminiscentes Diseño

Gallery

Pantalla de 55, 65, 77, 83 pulgadas
