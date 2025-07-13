Outlet Auriculares inalámbricos LG xboom Buds diseñados por will.i.am | Auriculares inalámbricos con Bluetooth | Sonido exclusivo xboom gracias al conductor de grafeno

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BUDS.OUTLETB
Características principales

  • NUEVO DISEÑO Y EQUALIZACIÓN MEJORADA: gracias a la colaboración destacada del productor musical y reconocido artista POP will.i.am.
  • ÚLTIMA TECNOLOGÍA EN GRAFENO: sonido más profundo, nítido y envolvente gracias a este material que ofrece gran resistecia y es perfecto conductor para ofrecer un sonido impecable.
  • CANCELACIÓN ACTIVA DEL RUIDO. Escucha solo lo importante. Cancelación de ruido eficiente en bajas frecuencias, ofreciendo también la opción de cancelación de ruido ambiental, gracias a sus tres micrófonos integrados para eliminar el ruido de fondo durante llamadas y audios.
  • HASTA 30H1 DE BATERÍA Y RESISTENCIA IPX42 AL AGUA: disfruta de hasta 10 horas de escucha continua y 30 horas de batería con cargas intermedias en el estuche. Y de su resistencia al agua IPX4
  • TECNOLOGÍA AURACAST: conecta varios dispositivos xboom y disfrutar de un audio sincronizado, incluso sin conectividad directa con smartphones.
  • PERSONALIZA EL SONIDO: personaliza tus xboom Buds al máximo con la aplicación exclusiva LG xboom Buds, optimizada para adaptar tus auriculares a tu estilo.
Más
Logotipo de mención Tendencias digitales: Top Tech CES 2025

Auriculares xboom

Tendencias: Top Tech CES 2025

Mejores productos de sonido de CES 2025

Logotipo de mención Kopfhoere con puntuación 1,8

Auriculares xboom

Kopfhoere

Casi todo lo que puedes esperar actualmente de unos auriculares intrauditivos inalámbricos.

Logotipo de mención Xataka

Auriculares xboom

Xataka

Superan con creces las expectativas.

Son cómodos, compactos y tienen un sonido equilibrado

Logotipo de mención AVPasión

Auriculares xboom

AVPasión

El sonido está equilibrado y es bastante preciso, con un rendimiento muy bueno

Logotipo de mención 20minutos

Auriculares xboom

20minutos

Traen la mejor calidad de sonido

will.i.am en traje blanco y gafas de sol enseñando su lado derecho mirando el auricular en la oreja con el dedo índice izquierdo.

LG xboom Buds, en colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds, diseñados junto a will.i.am. Descubre el sonido absoluto, con un diseño que marca la diferencia.

LG xboom Buds, en colaboración con will.i.am Ver vídeo

La cuna de xboom buds se coloca totalmente abierta con dos auriculares flotando por encima.

will.i.am, perfecciona el sonido de los LG xboom Buds.

LG presenta su nueva gama de xboom, que incluye altavoces inalámbricos y auriculares, en colaboración con will.i.am. Con nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. Gracias a su experiencia como director de innovación creativa en Intel, y creador de RAiDiO.FTY, una plataforma de radio basada en inteligencia artificial, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido y una calidad de llamadas insuperables.

"En la imagen superior, will.i.am trabaja en un estudio de grabación con un chaleco rojo mirando fijamente a una pantalla situada delante de él. En la imagen inferior, will.i.am también trabaja en un estudio mirando fijamente a una pantalla con ventanas verdes. "

Los nuevos xboom Buds, con un diseño innovador

Arriba, a la izquierda, la cara posterior de Will.i.am mira hacia su lado izquierdo, lleva gafas de sol y se coloca los auriculares en la oreja con el dedo índice. En la parte superior derecha aparecen las imágenes de dos auriculares blancos. En el centro izquierda se sitúa la imagen de retrato de will.i.am mirando al frente, con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. En el centro-derecha aparece otra imagen de will.i.am también con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. Abajo, el soporte xboom Buds con los auriculares en su interior permanece en la mano de will.i.am.

Sonido profundo, nítido y envolvente

Tan fino como el papel, pero tan resistente como el acero. Un conductor fabricado con material de grafeno de última tecnología produce un sonido impecable.

El conductor de grafeno utiliza un diafragma recubierto de grafeno.

El corazón del sonido absoluto

Descubre el conductor de grafeno, el material que ofrece el sonido absoluto.

Cancelación de ruido sobresaliente en bajas frecuencias

Los xboom Buds ofrecen una cancelación de ruido eficaz en bajas frecuencias, como el producido por el motor del coche y la fricción de los neumáticos contra la carretera.

Un auricular blanco se coloca en el centro, y las ondas de sonido atraviesan el auricular de izquierda a derecha, mostrando la comparación entre el ruido ambiental y la cancelación activa de ruido (ANC).

Comparación del rendimiento de cancelación de ruido de baja frecuencia entre los xboom Buds y otras marcas

Un gráfico que muestra cuánto disminuye el ruido de baja frecuencia disminuye en 3 marcas diferentes: LG xboom Buds, Marca A y Marca B.

* El gráfico se basa en los resultados de pruebas internas realizadas por LG. El valor promedio de atenuación de la cancelación de ruido varía entre 100 Hz y 900 Hz. Los xboom Buds son efectivos en la atenuación de ruidos de baja frecuencia por debajo de 1 kHz, como los del motor del coche y la fricción de los neumáticos con la carretera.

3 micrófonos para llamadas con una claridad cristalina

Los micrófonos eliminan el ruido de fondo durante tus llamadas. Dos micrófonos con tecnología beamforming captan y realzan tu voz para asegurar una claridad óptima.

Un par de xboom Buds blancos para ilustrar los 3 micrófonos que tiene.

xboom Buds App*

Optimízalos a tu estilo

Personaliza tus xboom Buds al máximo con la aplicación exclusiva. Optimizada para adaptarse a tus necesidades, incluye diversas funciones como configuraciones de ecualización. La aplicación es compatible con iOS, Android y Windows en LG gram.

En un teléfono móvil se muestra la pantalla principal de la aplicación xboom Buds. A la izquierda aparece la interfaz de usuario de la función de ajuste de efectos de sonido de la misma aplicación, y a la derecha se muestran las interfaces de usuario de las funciones de control táctil y de "Encontrar mis auriculares".

*xboom Buds App es una aplicación compatible con sistemas operativos Android versión 7.0 o superior  e iOS versión 13 o superior.

Auracast

xboom Buds compatible con Auracast

Descubre la tecnología Bluetooth de última generación, Auracast, con los xboom Buds. Disfruta de transmisiones ilimitadas: desde recorridos guiados en museos hasta seleccionar tu audio ideal en lugares abarrotados como aeropuertos.

En la imagen de arriba, un guía está dando un recorrido a tres personas, y todos llevan puestos los xboom Buds. En la imagen de abajo, en un aeropuerto, hay una pantalla con información de vuelos, y un hombre está escuchando dicha información utilizando los xboom Buds.

Asistente de Auracast

Auracast disponible en cualquier dispositivo

Los xboom Buds incluyen asistente de Auracast. Con la app exclusiva de LG xboom Buds*, vive la experiencia Auracast incluso en equipos sin compatibilidad nativa, siendo compatible con todas las marcas.

En el centro hay un teléfono móvil que muestra los diversos menús de la aplicación xboom Buds, y junto al teléfono hay ilustraciones de una tablet, un portátil y otros dispositivos.

*xboom Buds App es una aplicación compatible con sistemas operativos Android versión 7.0 o superior  e iOS versión 13 o superior.

Conectividad

xboom Buds y LG gram*, una pareja ideal para tu día a día.

Los xboom Buds y el portátil LG gram forman el equipo perfecto. Conéctalos al instante y toma el control de tus auriculares directamente desde el LG gram.

En el centro, un laptop blanco, LG gram, está encendido y muestra la pantalla de conexión de la app xboom Buds en la esquina inferior derecha. Junto al laptop, se encuentra un estuche blanco de xboom Buds con un par de auriculares dentro, y entre ambos, se dibuja un signo de "conectado".

*El ordenador no está incluido con la compra de los auriculares y se vende por separado.

Conexión complementaria

Muestra el estado de la conexión con un mensaje emergente y una pantalla de información después del emparejamiento inicial, durante las conexiones posteriores. Una conexión rápida y sin complicaciones que mejora la productividad.

Acceso instantáneo a los ajustes de sonido

Ajusta tus xboom Buds en el LG gram al instante, a través de la aplicación desarrollada para el LG gram. Puedes controlar configuraciones como la cancelación de ruido y la ecualización directamente en la pantalla sin interrumpir el contenido que estás disfrutando.

Diseño armonizado

Completa tu estilo con un diseño armonizado, destacando los colores negro y blanco combinados perfectamente.

Diseño ergonómico

Asegura un buen ajuste y comodidad

Con su nuevo diseño ergonómico, para un ajuste seguro y cómodo. Disfruta de tu caminata o paseo con los auriculares en cualquier lugar.

"La oreja izquierda de una persona con un auricular blanco de xboom Buds colocado en ella. Sobre el auricular, hay una flecha bidireccional. "

Duración de la batería

Hasta 30 horas reproduciendo música

La duración de la batería de los xboom Buds te sorprenderá. Disfruta de hasta 10 horas de escucha continua y 30 horas con cargas intermedias en el estuche.

*10 horas de escucha continua y 30 horas con carga en el estuche cuando la cancelación de ruido está activada.

Resistencia IPX4 al agua

La humedad no será un obstáculo.

Disfruta de sonido sin interrupciones durante tus entrenamientos o en días lluviosos. Los xboom Buds están protegidos contra el sudor y la humedad gracias a su clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4*.

*Producto protegido contra el contacto y contra las salpicaduras de agua
 
Todas las especificaciones

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

