Green background with different colour recycle symbols covering most of image

Plan Renove LG

Renueva tu electrodoméstico antiguo y obtén un descuento inmediato en productos seleccionados

Por tiempo limitado

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds
Plan Renove LG Términos y condiciones

¿Cómo funciona el Plan Renove?

¡No puede ser más sencillo!

Sigue los 3 pasos y obtén tu descuento en el carrito

  1.

    Paso 1

    Descuento Inmediato

     

    Seleccina la opción "Plan Renove" en el momento de la compra, completa el formulario relacionado con tu antiguo producto similar al que quieres intercambiar.

  2.

    Paso 2

    Preparación

     

    Confirma la devolución de tu dispositivo antiguo cuando el transportista te contacte. Asegúrate de tenerlo preparado para la recogida (no es necesario embalarlo). En caso de no querer devolverlo, no se requiere ningun paso adicional. 

  3.

    Paso 3

    Entrega y recogida

     

    Entrega el dispositivo antiguo al transportista cuando recibas tu pedido y disfrútalo al máximo. ¡Life's Good!

¿Qué aceptamos? ¿Qué puedes obtener?

Aceptamos productos de cualquier marca y en cualquier condición, siempre que pertenezcan a la misma tipología que el producto adquirido.

Ventajas de comprar en LG

5% de descuento de bienvenida

Aplica el cupón en el pago para compras a partir de 150€ (excepto portátiles y outlet).

10% de descuento por la compra de 2 o más productos

En compras a partir de 150€ (excepto portátiles y outlet)

Envíos gratis 

 

Recibirás tu pedido coordinado por LG en un plazo estimado de 24-72 horas (días laborables)

