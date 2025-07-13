Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Imagen que muestra una promoción de actualización de televisores LG: canjea tus viejos televisores por un modelo OLED 2025 con hasta un 40% de descuento.

Solo para clientes con TV LG

Renueva tu TV y llévate uno nuevo con hasta un 30% de descuento

7 de julio - 15 de agosto

Hasta 30%
de descuento

Renueva tu TV LED por una tecnología superior y llévate hasta un 30% de descuento

Barra de sonido GRATIS

Renueva tu TV y llévate una barra de sonido GRATIS

Hasta 30% de descuento

Renueva tu TV LED por una tecnología superior y llévate hasta un 30% de descuento

Renueva tu TV por una más grande Barra de sonido LG GRATIS Renueva tu TV LED por una tecnología superior

Imagen que muestra la promoción de canje de televisores LG: cambia un televisor antiguo por un modelo OLED 2025 más grande con hasta un 60% de descuento, incluido un cupón del 20%.

Solo para clientes con TV LG

Hasta un 30%
de descuento

7 de julio - 15 de agosto

Promoción de LG TV que ofrece una barra de sonido gratis con la compra

Solo para clientes con TV LG

Renueva tu TV y llévate
una barra de sonido GRATIS

7 de julio - 15 de agosto

Pásate a modelos de TV LG más grandes y disfruta de un mayor ahorro, con descuentos que aumentan según el tamaño de la pantalla.

Solo para clientes con TV LG

Renueva tu TV LED por una tecnología superior
y llévate hasta un 30% de descuento

7 de julio - 15 de agosto

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO