About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MyLG Rewards

MyLG Rewards

MyLG Rewards

La fidelidad tiene su recompensa:
Consigue puntos, ventajas y ofertas exclusivas.

Infinidad de ventajas, a un solo clic.

Únete en segundos: crea tu cuenta de miembro LG y empieza a disfrutar de las recompensas.

Iniciar sesiónRegistrarse

Hazte Miembro

Crea o inicia sesión en tu cuenta gratuita de LG para empezar a conseguir recompensas.

Consigue Puntos

Gana puntos automáticamente con cada compra que realices en LG.com.

Compra y Canjea

Al finalizar la compra, selecciona MyLG Rewards como método de pago. Cada 100 puntos equivalen a 1€ para tu próxima compra de un producto válido.

MyLG Rewards

MyLG Rewards

MyLG Rewards

Consigue más, canjea más

Comprar tus productos LG favoritos en nuestra tienda LG.com

tiene sus ventajas: cada 100 puntos que acumules se convierten

en 1€ para mejorar tu hogar con nosotros. Lee nuestros

Términos y condiciones aquí.

Explora Nuestros Productos

Preguntas Frecuentes

P.

¿Puedo utilizar las recompensas MyLG en productos LG vendidos fuera de LG.com?

R.

No. Las recompensas MyLG solo se pueden canjear en compras realizadas en LG.com.

P.

¿Cuándo aparecerán las recompensas de MyLG en mi cuenta?

R.

Tras realizar una compra en LG.com y una vez transcurrido el plazo de devolución (normalmente 30 días), tus recompensas MyLG estarán disponibles en tu cuenta.

P.

¿Caducan los puntos MyLG Rewards?

R.

Sí, después de 3 años.

P.

¿Puedo convertir los puntos MyLG Rewards en dinero?

R.

No, los puntos MyLG Rewards no se pueden canjear por dinero y solo se pueden utilizar en LG.com.

P.

¿Puedo combinar MyLG Rewards con otras promociones?

R.

Sí. Dado que MyLG Rewards funciona como un vale de descuento para LG.com, puedes utilizarlo junto con otras promociones. Solo tienes que aplicar tus puntos al pago al finalizar la compra.

P.

¿Cuáles son los términos y condiciones?

R.

Haz clic aquí para ver todos los detalles y restricciones. 

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO