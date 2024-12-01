We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Drivers Touchscreen
En esta página te ofrecemos el driver de Windows y software táctil para las series de monitores táctiles de LG.
17MT15T, 19MB15T, 23ET63V y 23ET83V
Estos modelos no necesitan drivers, desde Windows 7 en adelante, el propio sistema operativo los reconoce automáticamente.
T1710B y T1910B
Compatibles con Windows XP y Vista.
T1710BP y T1910BP
Compatibles con Windows XP, Vista y 7.
T1710BP-T1910BP Driver Windows
L1510SFN y L1510BFN
L1510BF-SVN y L1510SF-SVN
Para sufijo AxxxHP
Para sufijo AxxxEP
Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 32 bit
L1730SFN y L1730SFKN
L1730SF-SVN y L1730SF-BVN
Para sufijo AxxxHP
Para sufijo AxxxEP
Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 32 bit