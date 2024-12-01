Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Drivers Touchscreen

En esta página te ofrecemos el driver de Windows y software táctil para las series de monitores táctiles de LG.

monitores-tactiles-lg

17MT15T, 19MB15T, 23ET63V y 23ET83V

Estos modelos no necesitan drivers, desde Windows 7 en adelante, el propio sistema operativo los reconoce automáticamente.

T1710B y T1910B

Compatibles con Windows XP y Vista.

 

T1710B Driver Windows

T1910B Driver Windows

T1710B-T1910B Driver Windows touchscreen

T1710BP y T1910BP

Compatibles con Windows XP, Vista y 7.

 

T1710BP-T1910BP Driver Windows

T1710BP-T1910BP Driver Windows touchscreen

L1510SFN y L1510BFN

Para sufijo AxxxEP

Driver Windows 98SE y XP

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 32 bit

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 64 bit

 

Para sufijo AxJPEP

Driver Windows 98SE y XP

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 32 bit

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 64 bit

L1510BF-SVN y L1510SF-SVN

Para sufijo AxxxHP

Driver Windows 98SE y XP

 

Para sufijo AxxxEP

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 32 bit

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 64 bit

L1730SFN y L1730SFKN

Para sufijo AxxxEP

Driver Windows 98SE y XP

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 32 bit

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 64 bit

L1730SF-SVN y L1730SF-BVN

Para sufijo AxxxHP

Driver Windows 98SE y XP

 

Para sufijo AxxxEP

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 32 bit

Driver Windows 2000 y Vista 64 bit

Evalúa la página

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO