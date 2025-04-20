We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS: borrar imágenes o capturas
Sigue estos pasos para borrar fotos o capturas de pantalla de la memoria interna de tu televisor LG con sistema webOS.
1. Busca en el launcher de webOS la aplicación SmartShare
2. Pulsa en Dispositivos y después selecciona LG Photo Editor.
3. Pulsa en el botón Eliminar.
4. Selecciona aquellas imágenes a borrar.
5. Confirma el mensaje para eliminar.
6. La imagen ha sido borrada.