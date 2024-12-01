Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV LG QNED 4K de 43'' Serie 77, Procesador Alta Potencia, HDR10 / Dolby Digital Plus, Smart TV webOS23,
43QNED776RB EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
43QNED776RB

43QNED776RB

TV LG QNED 4K de 43'' Serie 77, Procesador Alta Potencia, HDR10 / Dolby Digital Plus, Smart TV webOS23,

(5)
Vista positiva

(1) A fecha 1 de Enero de 2023
(2) Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.
(3) El IEE Europeo para pantallas electrónicas con resolución igual o superior a HD está fijado en un máximo de 0.9. Algunos TV que superan el máximo permitido cumplen dicho requerimiento debido a su control automático de brillo.
(4) Comparación entre el consumo producido por el modelo LG QNED81 4K de 55" vs QLED 4K de 55" (modelo de peor indice de eficiencia energética del mismo segmento). Cálculo realizado a un coste de 0.31€/Kwh, durante 8h/día, 365 días/año, en 10 años.

La escena de una explosión de polvo de color se superpone en la pantalla del TV.

Quantum Dot y NanoCell

La suma de las mejores tecnologías LED* para superar la perfección

Experimenta los más de 1.000 millones de colores gracias a la combinación de Quantum Dot y Nanocell.

*A fecha 1 de enero de 2023.
*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

Local Dimming y Ultra Contrast

Control preciso de color y brillo

Gracias a la Inteligencia Artificial* del procesador estos TVs LG QNED son capaces de ofrecer un control preciso de color y brillo, mejorando el contraste**.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos más óptimos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.
**Comparación vs. los televisores LG que no cuentan con Local Dimming y Ultra Contrast.

Procesador 4K α5 Gen6

Procesador de Alta Potencia

Gracias a la Inteligencia Artificial, este procesador maximiza la calidad de imagen y sonido mejorando el contraste en 576 áreas de cada imagen.

*QNED86/82/81 incorpora el Procesador Inteligente 4K α7 Gen6.
*QNED75 incorpora el Procesador Inteligente 4K α5 Gen6.

AI Brightness Control

El procesador inteligente ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla para adaptarlo a los niveles de iluminación ambiental, garantizando una visualización óptima en cualquier entorno.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Sound Pro

El procesador inteligente reconoce voces, efectos de sonido y frecuencias, permitiendo optimizar el sonido en base al tipo de contenido que estés disfrutando para tener una experiencia más inmersiva*.

Se activa AI Sound Pro y se muestra una imagen como si un sonido rico llenara el espacio con efectos sonoros.

*Comparativa respecto modelos de TV LG que no incorporan tecnología AI Sound Pro.
**El QNED86/82/81/75 incorpora la mezcla de sonido envolvente virtual 5.1.2.

La pantalla ultragrande del QNED se muestra con magnificencia desde ángulos bajos.

Pantalla de Gran Pulgada

Disfruta del contenido a lo grande

Lleva tu experiencia audiovisual a otro nivel gracias a los TVs LG QNED, que te ofrecen una gran expresión de color y contraste.

Completa tu experiencia audiovisual con una barra de sonido LG*

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*La barra de sonido se adquiere por separado.
*La barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo del televisor. Comprobar la compatibilidad de conexiones del TV con la barra de sonido en la sección de especificaciones de esta página de producto."

Barra de sonido LG

La pareja perfecta para tus contenidos

Las barras de sonido LG se han diseñado específicamente para adaptarse a tu TV LG, ofreciendo una experiencia audiovisual completa.

La combinación perfecta se muestra a través de un primer plano del TV y la barra de sonido juntos.

*La función TV Sound Mode Share puede variar según los modelos de TV.
*La versión del procesador inteligente del TV varía según los modelos de TV: QNED86/82/81 incorpora el Procesador Inteligente 4K α7 Gen6 y QNED75 incorpora el Procesador Inteligente 4K α5 Gen6.
*Sound Bar Mode Control puede variar según los modelos de barras de sonido.
*El uso del LG TV Remote se limita solo a determinadas funciones.
*La barra de sonido se adquiere por separado.
*La barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo del televisor. Comprobar la compatibilidad de conexiones del TV con la barra de sonido en la sección de especificaciones de esta página de producto.

WOW Interface

Controla tu barra de sonido desde tu TV

Control fácil a través del mando a distancia de tu TV LG. Con un solo clic, puedes ver el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido LG en la pantalla del TV, controlar el volumen, comprobar el estado de la conexión y seleccionar un modo de sonido

En la pantalla del TV se muestra la interfaz para cambiar los ajustes.

*Esta funcionalidad solo está disponible en los modelos de 2023. La funcionalidad varía según el modelo.
*El control del modo soundbar puede variar según el modelo de la barra de sonido y se lleva a cabo a través del mando incluido.
*La barra de sonido se adquiere por separado.
*La barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo del televisor. Comprobar la compatibilidad de conexiones del TV con la barra de sonido en la sección de especificaciones de esta página de producto.

Ecosistema Abierto e Inteligente (ThinQ) & webOS

Siente el máximo control de tu TV y tu hogar

Los TVs QNED de LG cuentan con WebOS23, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro, que permite crear perfiles por usuario y disfrutar así sólo del contenido que tú elijas. Además, integran ThinQ y Alexa, y son compatibles con Apple Home Kit, APple Air Play y Google*.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se necesitan suscripciones independientes para los servicios de OTT.
*Apple Home Kit, Google Assistant y Amazon Alexa son servicios independientes de LG que podrían requerir cuentas de suscripción.

Mi perfil

Consigue recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, un avance de los siguentes partidos de tu equipo favorito y tus notificaciones, todo esto desde tu propio perfil

En la pantalla del TV se ve una escena con la activación de Mi perfil.

Perfil pesonalizado

Organiza tus aplicaciones y servicios habituales como más te guste y sumérgete rápidamente en tu contenido favorito.
En la pantalla del TV se ve una escena con la activación de la función Tarjeta Rápida.

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o liumitado según la región y la conexión a internet.
*Se pueden crear perfiles ilimitados pero la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles

AI Concierge

Tu recomendador de contenidos personal

AI Concierge es un recomendador inteligente que te sugiere contenidos personalizados en base a tu historial de búsqueda y programas favoritos.

El rostro de un hombre se visualiza en la pantalla del TV y, cerca de él, las palabras clave recomendadas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio AI Concierge puede variar según la región y la serie.
** Las aplicaciones y los menús pueden varias según el país, y las recomendaciones están sujetas a su disponibilidad.

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit

La compatibilidad de los TVs QNED de LG con los asistentes Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit*, entre otros, hace que controlar el TV y los dispositivos conectados a éste sea fácil y rápido.

"El logo de «Hey Google» El logo de «Alexa Built-in» El logo de «Works with Apple AirPlay» El logo de «Works with Apple Home» *Apple Home Kit, Google Assistant y Amazon Alex son servicios independientes de LG que podrían requerir cuentas de suscripción."

*Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit son servicios de terceros ajenos a LG y, en su caso, que pueden requerir la contratación de una suscripción con el prestador del servicio.
*Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC.
*El Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.
*Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de las órdenes de voz puede variar según los productos y países. Los modelos QNED 99/91/86/82/81/75 cuentan con control por voz sin mando.
*Los menús visualizados pueden diferir según la versión.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
*La compatibilidad con Amazon Alexa puede variar según el idioma y la región.

LG Smart Cam

Con una instalación fácil en el televisor y un diseño elegante, la cámara LG Smart Cam te permite disfrutar de tus videollamadas en pantalla grande.

Una mujer está sentada el en reposabrazos de un sofá, sujetando un ordenador portátil y mirando el televisor. Dentro del televisor, en la gran pantalla, puedes ver cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

*LG Smart Cam debe adquirirse por separado.

Una persona sentada en un sofá está disfrutando de una película en un gran televisor colgado en la pared.

Auténtica experiencia cinematográfica

Disfruta como si estuvieses en una sala de cine.

Los TVs QNED serie 75 de LG son compatibles con los formatos HDR 10 Pro, HDR HLG y HDR HGiG. Además, cuenta con el Modo Filmmaker que transmite con precisión la visión del director para que disfrutes de la película de forma más auténtica.

Un hombre está mirando afuera, con cara de loco. La imagen se divide en dos partes. En la mitad izquierda de la imagen aparece un color apagado y menos vibrante, mientras que en la mitad derecha parece más vibrante con más colores. En la esquina superior izquierda se lee «Convencional» y en la esquina superior derecha se lee «HDR 10 PRO».

Calidad de imagen ultra- mejorada

La tecnología HDR10 Pro utiliza la función Dynamic Tone Mapping para mejorar de forma automática el contraste y la claridad del contenido fotograma a fotograma.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor la función.
*Comparativa entre TV QNED de LG con HDR 10 Pro y TV UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell"

Modo FILMMAKER

Con el Modo FILMMAKER se transmite con precisión la visión del director, para que disfrutes de la película de forma auténtica.

Un director de cine está editando algo en un monitor de TV grande. La pantalla de TV muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logo de «FILMAKER Mode» se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con el Modo FILMMAKER puede variar según el país.

Hay logos de plataformas de servicios de streaming y secuencias a juego justo al lado de cada logo. Hay imágenes de Miércoles de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tulsa King de Paramount+, La Búsqueda de Disney Plus, Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO, TOP GUN de SkyShowTime y Leopardo de LG CHANNELS.

Entretenimiento sin límites

Tus contenidos favoritos en tu mano

Accede a tus contenidos en favoritos con las aplicaciones disponibles en nuestros TV LG QNED.

*Se necesita una suscripción del servicio de streaming de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad de contenido y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción separada para Disney+ (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registrada en los EE. UU. y en otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no esté disponible en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV requiere suscripción.
*Se necesita una suscripción a HBO Max.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos los derechos reservados. HBO Max™ se utiliza bajo licencia. Se necesita estar dado de alta en HBO Max.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logos relacionados son marcas comerciales Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus filiales. Se aplican tarifas de suscripción para Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulta primevideo.com/terms para más información.
*Paramount+ es un servicio de streaming ofrecido por un tercero ajeno a LG, cuya marca le pertenece a dicho tercero y el uso de los servicios requieren la correspondiente suscripción.
*SkyShowtime es un servicio de streaming ofrecido por un tercero ajeno a LG, cuya marca le pertenece a dicho tercero y el uso de los servicios requieren la correspondiente suscripción.
*Los servicios compatibles pueden diferir según el país.

There is a big TV on the wall and you can see the racing game screen in the screen. In front of the TV, you can see the hands and controllers of the person who focuses on the game.

Funciones Gaming

Gaming en tu TV

Lleva tus partidas al siguiente nivel con nuestra gama de televisores diseñados con baja latencia y funciones específicas para gaming.

Optimizador de videojuegos y menú gaming

El Optimizador de videojuegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juego*, mientras que el menú gaming te permite acceder rápidamente a tus ajustes.

Imagen del panel de control en la pantalla del juego: su paleta muestra íconos de estado del juego, modo oscuro, App on App, Optimizador de juegos, todas las configuraciones y la guía del usuario.

ALLM & eARC

Lleva los juegos al siguiente nivel con gráficos fluidos y sincronizados. También cuentan con HDMI 2.0, que reduce el desenfoque del movimiento y el efecto fantasma, con transiciones de movimiento rápidas.

Hay un avión de combate rojo y una imagen se divide en dos: la mitad izquierda de la imagen parece menos colorida y ligeramente más oscura, mientras que la mitad derecha de la imagen es más brillante y colorida. En la esquina superior izquierda de la imagen dice "Convencional", y en la superior derecha se visualiza el logo LG QNED.

*Géneros optimizados: FPS (First person shooter), RTS (Real-time Strategy), RPG (Role-playing Game), Deportes y Estándar.
*La disponibilidad de las actualizaciones del software del optimizador de videojuegos puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*«Game Dashboard» se activa solo cuando “Game Optimizer” y “Game Dashboard” están activados.
*Convencional hace referencia a los televisores UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor la función.

HGiG

La unión de LG con algunos de los desarrolladores más conocidos garantiza una experiencia de juego inmersiva en HDR en tu televisor QNED de LG. HGiG ofrece los gráficos que se adaptan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento de tu TV.

Una imagen muestra una mujer que sostiene un arma y usa una máscara que le cubre todo el rostro. La mitad izquierda de la imagen es pálida con menos color y la mitad derecha de la imagen es relativamente más colorida.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.
*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor la función.

Las llamas chisporrotean alrededor del televisor y se puede ver la pantalla de juego de Cyberpunk en su interior. En la parte superior del TV hay el logo de «GeForce Now».

Cloud Gaming

Accede a una amplia gama de videojuegos

Accede directamente desde tu TV a Geforce Now, y descubre una amplia gama de videojuegos. Sólo necesitas un mando compatible.

*Las colaboraciones compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
** Geforce Now es un servicio independiente ofrecido por nVidia y puede estar sujeto a suscripción.

Hay una caja de embalaje QNED sobre un fondo rosa y verde y crece hierba y salen mariposas de su interior.

Tecnología que cuida del planeta

Un embalaje que marca la diferencia

El nuevo diseño del embalaje del LG QNED utiliza una impresión a un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja, sus protecciones, así como los acomponentes y/o accesorios del televisor pueden variar dependiendo del modelo. Para mayor información sobre los componentes y/o accesorios del televisor consulte el modelo específico.

LG OLED G3 evo brilla con fuerza en un espacio oscuro. Y en la parte superior derecha hay un logotipo para celebrar el 10.º aniversario de OLED.

LG OLED evo G3

Descubre la gama televisores LG OLED

El único negro puro, ahora hasta un 70% más brillante**, que aporta máximo realismo y contraste infinito.
Descubre la gama televisores LG OLED MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α5 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Canales

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    967 x 564 x 57,1

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    9,8

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Perimetral

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α5 4K Gen6

  • Escalado por IA

    Escalado a 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Control de Brillo IA

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modos de Imagen

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, ISF Sala Luminosa, ISF Sala Oscura)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Game Optimizer

    Si (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Alto Contraste

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Invertir colores

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    967 x 564 x 57,1

  • Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    967 x 621 x 216

  • Medidas Embalaje

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

    801 x 216

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    9,8

  • Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

    9,9

  • Peso Embalaje (kg)

    11,7

  • Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

    200 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

    8806096183427

AUDIO

  • Sonido IA

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Diálogos Claros

    Si

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • Salida Simultánea de Audio

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

    Si

  • Codecs de Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoces

    Salida hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Canales

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Si (v 5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ud

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

    1ud

  • Ranura CI

    1ud

  • Salida HDMI

    4ud (soporta eARC, ALLM como especifica el HDMI 2.1)

  • Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)

    2ud

  • Entrada USB

    2ud (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alertas Deportivas

    Si

  • Ajustes de Familia

    Si

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Compatible con Cámara USB

    Si

  • Navegador web Libre

    Si

  • Home Hub

    Si

  • Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz

    Si

  • LG Channels

    Si

  • Magic Remote Control

    Incluido

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Funciona Con Apple Home

    Si

ALIMENTACION

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Mando a a Distancia

    Mando Magic Remote

  • Pilas del Mando a Distancia

    Si (AA x 2ud)


RADIODIFUSIÓN

  • Recepción TV Analógica

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

