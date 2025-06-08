Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Award

Pocket-lint – webOS

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
AVForums Editor's Choice Award Logo.

Award

AVForums Editor's Choice

Once again LG comes top of the class for a built-in smart TV system
A pebble shape of orange, yellow, pink and blue-coloured artwork on a LG HD TV.

Immerse in vibrant colour and clarity

LG HD TVs bring vivid clarity and rich colour to all your favourite content.

*Screen image simulated.

HDR10 Pro

Shine a light on fine details

Enter a world where every colour pops and brightness is fine-tuned for breathtaking views, all achieved by brilliant HDR10 Pro.

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experience every moment even more lifelike

LG's alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 with red and green light emanating underneath, and colourful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

The alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound for a more deeply immersive experience.

*Screen image simulated.

Virtual 5.1

Submerge yourself in a spatial symphony

Feel the immersive thrill of a captivating 5.1 virtual surround sound system, and hear every echo in rich audio detail.

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS 23

Make your TV sync to you

Discover TV that's made to match you, with My Profile, Quick Card, and AI Concierge. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****Screen images simulated.

webOS's home screen with a cursor clicks on the initial in the top left corner and switches to another profile.

My Profile

Explore a TV hub that's all yours

See only what you want with a personal profile curated just for you. Enjoy quick access to your frequent apps and tailored content recommendations just for you.

webOS's home screen and the cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

Quick Card

Find your favourites faster

See your favourite content and apps faster, and in one place. Even create personal Quick Card for each user profile to bookmark the content you love.

LG HD TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Explore content recommended for you

AI Concierge recommends new content you'll love and keywords just for you, based on your searches.

*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

**Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release. 

***Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.

****'For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***** Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. 

******Screen images simulated.

A rich array of content ready to watch

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favourite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favourite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****HD is compatible for Soundbar Control.

Dive into the ultimate movie and gaming zone

Home Cinema Experience

Movie magic with the comfort of your own home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 Pro ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate colour and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Raise your gaming experience with next-level features

Immersive HGiG ensures every moment of play looks incredible, while eARC makes it all sound amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

***Some features shown in the image may not be applicable to this model.

Qué opina la gente

