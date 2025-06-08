We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12 años de innovación y avances revolucionarios que han dado forma al sector
Desde hace más de 12 años, LG lidera la tecnología OLED que marca el rumbo de nuestro sector. Descubre nuestra trayectoria: desde el primer televisor OLED hasta las innovaciones con IA de 2025.