"La pantalla webOS de LG TV está en el fondo y 11 bloques están flotando en ella. Cada bloque tiene la imagen de uno de los logos de Luna, Prime Video, Master Class, Les Mills, YouTube, Apple TV Plus, Shoptime, Netflix, Disney Plus, GeForce NOW y LG Channels."

Explora los nuevos horizontes del entretenimiento

Accede a una amplia gama de videojuegos directamente desde tu TV gracias a GeForce Now*, Utomik, Boosteroid y Blacknut. Descubre una amplia gama de videojuegos. Sólo necesitas un mando compatible.

*Se necesita una suscripción a los distintos servicios de streaming independiente de LG.

Cine

Llévate el cine a casa

Los televisores LG cuentan con todas las plataformas de streaming que más te gustan: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ y muchas más. Encuentra todos tus contenidos favoritos.

Un hombre está sentado en el sofá viendo la televisión. El hombre tiene un mando a distancia en su mano y, en el TV, se ve la imagen de una escena de Foundation de Apple TV+.

*Se necesita una suscripción del servicio de streaming de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad de contenido y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región. Se necesita una suscripción separada para Disney+ (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registrada en los EE. UU. y en otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no esté disponible en todas las regiones.
*Se necesita una suscripción a Apple TV.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus filiales. Se aplican tarifas de suscripción para Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulta primevideo.com/terms para más información.
*Los servicios compatibles pueden diferir según el país.

Se visualizan seis bloques de imágenes, cada uno con el logo de la plataforma de streaming y la imagen del metraje. Logo de Netflix con Miércoles, logo de Apple TV Plus con Ted Lasso, logo de Paramount Plus con Tulsa King, logo de Disney Plus con La búsqueda, logo de Prime Video con Los anillos del poder, logo de SkyShowtime con Top gun.

*Se necesita una suscripción a los distintos servicios de streaming independiente de LG.

Cloud Gaming

Perfecto para gaming

Accede a una amplia gama de videojuegos directamente desde tu TV gracias a GeForce NOW*, Utomik y Luna. Descubre una amplia gama de videojuegos. Sólo necesitas un mando compatible.

 

 

Unos hombres y mujeres están sentados en el sofá disfrutando juntos de unos juegos de carreras en el TV.

*Geforce NOW es un servicio independiente ofrecido por nVIDIA y puede estar sujeto a suscripción

Se visualizan tres bloques de imágenes, cada uno con el logo y la imagen del juego de GeForce NOW*, Utomik y Luna.

*Geforce NOW es un servicio independiente ofrecido por nVIDIA y puede estar sujeto a suscripción

Bienestar

Personaliza tu plan de entrenamiento

Tanto si se trata de hacer ejercicio, como centrarte en la meditación, deja que la tecnología OLED cuide de ti. Con Exercite, accede a entrenamientos para realizar en casa con un solo click.

Una mujer está haciendo sentadillas mientras mira el televisor. Dentro de la pantalla, se ven imágenes que enseñan el ejercicio y comprueban tu postura.

*La compatibilidad para esta función puede variar según el país.

Metaverso

Sumérgete en el metaverso con tu TV LG

Disfruta de una experiencia de otro nivel en el metaverso. Adentrate en la galería de arte NFT, Dasverse. Crea tu avatar para explorar todo un mundo de entretenimiento en el metaverso de Sansar. Además, lleva tu experiencia de juego a otro nivel con Oorbit, una plataforma de juegos 3D en el metaverso.

Una mujer está bailando en su habitación mientras ve un concierto en el metaverso de «Sansar» en el televisor.

*La compatibilidad para esta función puede variar según la región y el modelo.

Se visualizan tres bloques de imágenes, cada uno con el logo e imágenes de servicios en el metaverso de Sansar, Dasverse y Oorbit.

Aplicaciones de streaming

Tus contenidos favoritos al alcance de tu mano.

LG TV aporta la emoción de ser fan a otro nivel, haciéndote sentir más cerca que nunca de tus artistas favoritos. Con la aplicación Weverse, accede a videoblogs en directo y contenido original de BTS. Compra de manera sencilla productos de merchandising y entradas para los próximos eventos. Disfruta de los últimos lanzamientos de tus artistas favoritos en alta calidad con la música en streaming de Spotify.

En la pantalla del TV hay un concierto, dos hombres están sentados en el sofá y en el puf, una mujer está de pie disfrutando del concierto. En la mesa, en medio de mis amigos, hay varios alimentos, como palomitas, nachos y Coca-Cola.

*La compatibilidad para esta función puede variar según el país.

Se visualizan dos bloques con los logos Weverse y Spotify.

Clases

Aprende de los instructores

Aprende con clases de más de 150 instructores en una amplia gama de campos como arte, entretenimiento, negocios, diseño, estilo, deportes, escritura y mucho más.

Hay un TV grande en la pared y muestra una clase de jardinería de «Master Class». Una mujer está sentada en una mesa junto a un TV con macetas y tijeras de podar, siguiendo una clase de jardinería.

*La compatibilidad para esta función puede variar según el país.

