We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Connect & Cruise
LG Mobility Solution, Vision AI Cockpit, DOOH Ads Solution
Audio Guide Satisfaction Survey
Complete the survey to get a badge at the info desk.Learn More
More on Audio Guide
-
1. Rise & Shine
LG AI Home, On-device AI hub, ThinQ ON, MicroLED, HydroTower, WashTower, Robot Vacuums
-
2. Connect & Cruise
LG Mobility Solution, Vision AI Cockpit, DOOH Ads Solution
-
3. Work & Create
LG gram, Indoor Garden, MyCup, DUOBO, CreateBoard
-
4. Gear up & Game
LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, OLED evo, ThinQ ON
-
5. Inspire & Innovate
LG Labs, 3-in-1 projector, PureDuet, Sweevel, AeroCat Tower, Indoor Garden, CineBeam S, High-up, Lifestyle solution for Mobility
-
6. LG SIGNATURE OLED T
World’s first transparent 4K OLED TV
-
7. Curate & Elevate
LG SIGNATURE 2nd Refrigerator, Over-the-Range, Range, Dishwasher, Washing Machine & Dryer, OLED T, LG StanbyME 2
-
8. Escape & Immerse
LG AI TV, alpha 11 Processor, webOS
-
9. Dive & Vibe
LG xboom Stage, Bounce, Grab, Rock, Buds
-
10. Sustainability Tree
Sustainable exhibition history, Energy-efficient products, Comfort Kit