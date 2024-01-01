We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Box Unpacking.
Checking and Handling TV.
RF / HDMI Connection.
Initial setup and network connection.
Confirm after installation.
- 1. Make sure you have enough space to unpack your TV.
2. Carefully unpack the TV and remove it from the box.
※ DO NOT PRESS PANEL.
3. For TVs larger than 65 inches, please move the product with 2 people.
- 4. Inside the packaging, make sure all accessories are included as listed in the user manual.
5. Turn on the TV before installation and check the integrity of the TV.
- The TV is free of scratches/dents/signs of wear.
- Whether the TV turns on properly.
- Check for screen color abnormalities.
How to connect to a Wi-Fi network / Diagnosis and resolve the problem by self.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Network (Wi-Fi icon) → ③ Wi-Fi Connection → ④ Wi-Fi Selection → ⑤ Enter password → ⑥ Check the condition.
Normal connection.
When an 'X' appears after the TV icon : Unstable connection between the TV and router
➔ Re-check the cable modem, wireless router, SSID of router, PW settings and TV power OFF/ON.
When an 'X' appears after the gateway and DNS : The connection between the router and the internet server is unstable. Not a device problem
- Unplug the router and cable modem and then reconnect after 10 seconds
- If it is not resolved, you need to ask your internet provider.
When the set-top box is connected to the TV HDMI port, the Universal Control feature is automatically configured.
If it doesn't configure automatically, follow the steps below to set it up manually.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② General → ③ External Devices → ④ Universal Control Setting at the top → ⑤ Manage Settings → ⑥ Start Setting → ⑦ Select a connected device (set-top box) → ⑧ Select the address → ⑨ Select a service provider (manufacturer) → ⑩ Follow the on-screen test and set up is complete
Through the ‘Personalized Picture Wizard' function, you can easily set the optimal image quality settings for you.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Picture → ③ Personalized Picture Wizard.
Choose your preferred image from a series of options, and the corresponding picture settings will be automatically applied to your content.
You can reset your personalized picture wizard settings at any time and change to your preferred picture mode.
Set and change the sound mode to suit your viewing preferences
The default setting is set to 'Standard Sound'.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Sound → ③ Selection Mode.
It can be changed from the Quick Settings menu easily.
How to use Quick Help.
① Remote Control Home Button → ② Accessibility → ③ Quick Help → ④ Help library → ⑤ (Troubleshooting) The screen is dark.
Select an issue you wish to troubleshoot.
e.g. The screen is dark, or the brightness changes automatically.
Change all settings to recommended value.
How to use chatbot.
① Remote Control Home Button → ② 'Chatbot' icon.
The chatbot function can also check device information or solve problems more easily and quickly. ( Internet connection required ).
Video/Voice/Power/Universal Remote Control, etc. You can select a
menu for troubleshooting.
At the bottom, you can see the detailed information of the TV device or Manual, quick help function can be called.
You can either access the settings menu or make adjustments right away using the chatbot.
Electronics such as TVs and mobile phones generate heat
during light emission for screen display.
Your OLED TV produces more heat than LCD (LED) TVs because of
its design aimed at enhancing picture quality and brightness.
OLED TVs emit light directly from the screen, which may make the screen feel hotter.
Q. Why does my OLED TV feel hotter than an LCD (LED) TV?
A. If you think of a lighting fixture, it will be easier to
understand.
Ceiling lights used in homes sometimes have a "light bulb" and a "light cover" made of thin acrylic or frosted glass over it.
If this is the structure of a typical LCD (LED) TV, then OLED TV is like a light bulb without a light cover.
Similar to how the bulb is hotter than most light covers, OLED TVs feel hotter than LCD (LED) TVs.
If you turn off the TV by unplugging the power cord or switching off the power outlet, software updates and screen optimization functions may not work properly.
When next time you turn on your TV, a pop-up will appear recommending that you update your software and run the screen optimization feature.
When the above pop-up occurs, It is recommended to use the power
button of the remote control when turning off the TV,
and If you need to unplug the power cord, please wait about 30 minutes after turning off the TV before doing so.
※ If you unplug the power cord or turn off the power outlet during pixel cleaning, the pixel cleaning does not end normally,
This is a pop-up guide so that the next time you turn off the power after using the TV, you can activate the pixel cleaning function.
TV Processing for FHD Broadcast Signals.
➔ Regarding FHD broadcast signals, UHD TVs display the horizontal/vertical screen twice as widely, which can make it look like the image quality is poor.
- ① [Figure-1] : FHD video signal coming in from the broadcasting station.
- ② [Figure-2] : On FHD TV, the image is displayed that the signal is just right on the TV screen.
- ③ [Figure-3] : Originally, UHD TVs had 4 times more pixels (8 million pixels) than FHD TVs, so they should only be shown 1/4 of the UHD TV screen.
- ④ [Figure-4]: However, it is not possible to leave 3/4 of the screen blank, and only 1/4 of the screen can be seen, so the horizontal/vertical screen is widened to show a full screen.
⑤ Zooming in on a phone photo often blurs the image due to
limited resolution.
Similarly, FHD content on UHD TVs can appear less sharp because itdoesn't match the TV's higher resolution.
For optimal image quality, watch UHD broadcasts on UHD TVs to fully leverage their capabilities.
Pixel difference between FHD and UHD.
- FHD : 2,000,000 pixels (1,920 pixels in width and 1,080 pixels in depth).
- UHD : 8,000,000 pixels (3,840 W × 2,160 vertical).
Video) UHD video demonstration with in-store demo video (
Applicable from '24Y model ).
Auto playback of videos under No Signal condition on HDMI input
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Support → ② Home/Store Mode → ③ Change to 'Store Mode'.
※ After the video demonstration, please be sure to change the home/store mode setting to 'Home Mode'.
※ The above screenshots are from a newer TV model released in 2025.
The menu position and image may differ depending on the year of product release.
Video) YouTube 4K content video demonstration (Models before '24Y).
Entering YouTube → content search → key word '4K 60fps' → demonstrating content produced by the nickname 'LG Global'.
※ YouTube content can be played with deterioration in image quality depending on the customer's internet speed environment in order to maintain the playback speed.
(This is YouTube's policy, and almost OTT companies have the same policy.)
① Check image quality deterioration (orange).
while playing You Tube content → press 'OK' → settings → select 'Professional Statistics' ( or Stats menu )→ Check the current.
playback resolution (deselect Professional Stats after checking).
If it is not '3840x2160' on the professional statistics screen, it is a case of poor image quality due to slow internet speed,
② 4K resolution fixed.
② 4K Resolution Lock (Red).
While playing You Tube content → Settings → 'OK' key → Select 'Quality' → Fixed to 2160P60.
Unstable wired or wireless internet can cause stuttering,
blurriness,
or pixelation on your TV when watching videos.
Check your internet speed using a speed test app (Internet Speed 2)
① Access 'Apps' from Home> ② Search for 'Internet Speed2' > ③ Download and run the app > Check the speed test result.
Select Apps from the home menu.
Searching ‘Internet Speed 2’.
Install and launch the Internet Speed 2 APP.
Your speed is enough to watch movies in FHD quality
The network speed should be FHD or higher to watch videos without any issues.