How to connect to a Wi-Fi network / Diagnosis and resolve the problem by self.

① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Network (Wi-Fi icon) → ③ Wi-Fi Connection → ④ Wi-Fi Selection → ⑤ Enter password → ⑥ Check the condition.

Normal connection.

When an 'X' appears after the TV icon : Unstable connection between the TV and router

➔ Re-check the cable modem, wireless router, SSID of router, PW settings and TV power OFF/ON.

When an 'X' appears after the gateway and DNS : The connection between the router and the internet server is unstable. Not a device problem