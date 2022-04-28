We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air Purifier
Quality you can feel
with every breath
Treat yourself to
what you deserve
At LG SIGNATURE, we believe that you deserve the best.
That's why our Air Purifiers are made from premium materials
with cutting-edge technological innovations to deliver fresh,
pure air that makes everyday living a more pleasant experience.
So, give your body the quality it deserves and feel the difference
with every breath.
What makes for
luxuriously fresh air?
Rain View
Window
Black Filter
System
Smart Indicator &
Smart Lighting
10-Year Warranty
A unique, clear design allows
you to see your LG SIGNATURE
A unique clear design allows you to see your LG SIGNATURE
Air Purifier in operation while providing a calming experience
reminiscent of raindrops falling against a window. It's an
elegant touch that adds to a tranquil home aesthetic.
MOIST & FRESH AIR,
ESPECIALLY FOR YOU
LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier's unique double
purification system thoroughly cleans the
air firstly through a filter and secondly
through water, ensuring fresh, pure air with
a comfortable moisture level.
SIGNATURE Black
Filtration System
Our comprehensive filtration system uses several
individual filtration layers to catch a wide spectrum
of differently-sized particles. This helps to ensure
thorough filtration and deodorization for a pleasant
home environment.
Ultimate filtration for
ultra-fine particles
The fine PM 1.0 filter catches micro-dust and other
ultra-fine particle matter, filtering them from the air
you breathe. The filter is easily washable and can be
used for up to 10 years.
Keep your air fresh
The specialized deodorizing filter removes
unpleasant odors and potentially hazardous
particles such as smog and chemicals from
the air. It activates automatically when it senses
light and can be used for up to 10 years.
Your day's air at
a glance
Easily check on various air quality indicators
with accessible and accurate readings.
The device detects the amount of particle
matter in the air and displays the air quality,
dust density, and humidity levels in a simple
and intuitive display.
An instant quality
check
A four-color light indication system lets you
check on the overall air quality at a glance
while contributing to a stylish aesthetic.
Clean, dry, and
hassle-free
The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier not only purifies but
also adds moisture to the air. Before humidification,
the UV LED light sterilizes the water, ensuring it's
clean and safe. Then, once humidification is complete,
the filters are automatically dried to prevent the
build-up of mold or bacteria.
Refill with ease
Just pour water through the opening in the top of the Air Purifier to
refill the device without the hassle of carrying heavy water containers
back and forth.
Take the hassle out of cleaning
The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier has a detachable water bucket,
making it easier to dissemble and remove for thorough cleaning.
Quality you can trust
The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier's Inverter Motor comes with a
standard 10-year warranty, giving you peace of mind for
years to come.
MASTER CRAFTSMANSHIP
INSIDE AND OUT
- Product (WxHxD)16.06" x 28.54" x 16.06“
408x725x408mm
- Bucket Size483 lbs
3.2L
- Net Weight36.38 lbs
17 kg
- Recommended room area12.00 cu. Ft.
46 m²
- Power consumption (W)85 (Turbo) / 15 (L) / 23 (M) / 55 (H)
- Pre Filter / Black 1.0 PM FilterYes (Permanent)
- Air Flow (m3/h)443.4(Turbo) / 374.4(High)
- Black Deodorizing FilterYes (Replaceable)
- Humidifying Filter2
- Filter Cleaning Reminder2 Step (Order/Replace)
- Fan ModesLow / Mid / High / Auto
- ControlAir Purifying / Humidifying / Quiet Mode
- Noise (dB)23/53
- Smart Indicator (Air Quality Indicator)Yes
- Dust SensorPM 1.0 Sensor
- Child LockYes
- Sleep ModeYes (2/4/8/12hrs)
- wi-fi EnabledYes
- UV LEDYes
- SmartThinQ®Yes
- Filter Check LightYes
- Max. Water Level IndicatorYes
- RemoteYes
- Smart DryingYes
- Humidifying Capacity (cc/h)700
- AAFA CertifiedYes
