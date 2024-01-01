Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Features Gallery

Dishwasher

LG SIGNATRUE 

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher

Minimalist design, meticulous performance

CES 2017 Innovation Awards

Award

CES 2017 Innovation Awards

Honoree

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher

Flawless and clean

*Actual image may differ from the image shown.

TrueSteam®

LG TrueSteam® saves the time and headache of prewashing or rewashing dishes by hand. A blast of steam at the start of the cycle penetrates and dissolves tough caked-on food but is gentle enough for your favorite wine glasses. A second blast during drying helps eliminate water spots by up to 60%* - no more having to wipe spotty glasses before guests arrive.

Wine glasses are hung from the ceiling with some air vapor around them.

LoDecibel™ operatio (38dB)

Doing the dishes shouldn’t keep you up at night. LG’s technological advances like the inverter direct drive motor and self-cleaning filtration system were designed with quiet in mind. At 38dB, this dishwasher is our quietest on the market.

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher is placed on the modern gray kitchen in harmony with similar shape of tables.

QuadWash™

The QuadWash™ with Multi-Motion spray arms combined with the inverter direct drive motor power cleans dishes from multiple angles to reach every nook and cranny.

Textured Steel™ finish

The LG SIGNATURE dishwasher merges the exquisite Textured Steel™ finish with our sturdy and sophisticated LG stainless steel technology.

Indulge in a signature clean experience

Stainless steel panel

Sleek controls make it easy to select the settings you want, while the LED display provides every detail at glance.

Dual zone wash

This feature enables water to spray with two different intensities at the same time. Gently wash delicate dishes on the upper rack while simultaneously power washing heavy-duty pots and pans on the lower rack.

EasyRack™ plus

The EasyRack™ plus system adjusts to just about any load of dishes to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. With one touch, you can change the height of the upper rack to three different levels. Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

Side view of each shelves inside of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher boasting its easy to rack system

Height adjustable 3rd rack

The height adjustable 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Height adjustable 3rd rack

Glide rail and ball-bearing wheel design

Even your heaviest dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's glide rail and ball bearing wheel design. The glide rail keeps the upper rack on track while the ball-bearing wheel provides a smooth lower rack glide for easier loading and unloading.

Glide rail and ball-bearing wheel design

ThinQ®

Stay connected with features like smart access and smart adapt, which allow you to monitor your dishwasher remotely and download new and improved cycles. In the unlikely event that you have any problems, smart diagnosis helps you troubleshoot problems quickly and efficiently.

Stainless Steel Touch Panel with LED Display of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher

LG SIGNATURE

Master craftmanship

inside and out

LG SIGNATURE

Master craftmanship

inside and out

LG SIGNATURE

Master craftmanship

inside and out

LG SIGNATURE

Master craftmanship

inside and out

LG SIGNATURE

Master craftmanship

inside and out

LG SIGNATURE

Master craftmanship

inside and out

LG SIGNATURE
LG SIGNATURE
LG SIGNATURE
LG SIGNATURE
LG SIGNATURE
LG SIGNATURE

See the wonders

Front view of lg signature dishwasher

See the finer details

Watch now
A pair of hands hold a smartphone over a fresh fig pastry while snapping a picture of the dish.

We are what we eat

Watch now
An infographic picture showing the full body of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

Perfection realized: LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator redefines meaning of quality

Watch now