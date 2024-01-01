Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Feature Gallery

Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Indulge in a signature viewing experience

2023 CES innovation awards logo

Award

CES 2023 innovation awards

LG OLED 88 Z3 best of innovation

2024 Pocket-lint Logo

Award

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system 

What makes a first-class OLED experience?

Real 8K

Self-Lit pixels

ThinQ AI

Slim panel

Real 8K

Self-Lit pixels

ThinQ AI

Slim panel

What makes a first-class OLED experience?

Real 8K

Self-Lit pixels

ThinQ AI

Slim panel

Real 8K

Picture so real,
it’s almost unreal

Indulge in a captivating cinematic viewing experience. With TV cables out of the way, let your eyes soak up the richness of the screen. Immerse yourself in a luxurious home cinema experience that surpasses anything you could have imagined.

Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K with colorful image on the screen

Infinite contrast

See every hidden detail

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K takes contrast to new heights with the deepest blacks and brighter highlights. This reveals subtle details in your favorite content that may otherwise be hidden from view.

*Screen images simulated

α9 AI processor 8K Gen6

Powering premium performance

The α9 Gen 6 AI 8K processor is the brain behind the TV—using deep-learning algorithms it analyzes and optimizes your content for the best audio-visual experience. What's more, it even upscales lower resolution content into stunningly realistic 8K.

*Screen images simulated

88-inch OLED

Excellence on a whole new scale

With a breathtaking 88-inch, ultra-slim profile LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K redefines large-screen TVs. And, thanks to real 8K, your content remains crystal clear even on this ultra-large screen. It's less like a TV and more like a window into another world.

Images showing art gallery design with LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

Indulge in a signature viewing experience

Where the magic begins

Everything that makes OLED unique is possible thanks to self-lit pixels.

Each pixel can be turned on and off independently, delivering splendid colors, true blacks,

and spectacular picture quality for an amazingly immersive experience.

TV at your command

This is where smart living begins. An all-new home screen provides individually curated content recommendations while built-in voice assistants make controlling not only your TV, but also your integrated smart devices effortless.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice command availability may vary by products and countries

To the ultimate excitement

Bring the hollywood experience

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is the new gold standard for home cinema.

With crystal clear picture quality, infinite contrast, and optimized picture and sound you'll be immersed in movies like never before.

Feel like you’re in the middle of the action

From stunning 8K picture and sound complete with dolby vision and dolby atmos to 0.1ms response times and gaming software that meets the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K has everything you need for the ultimate gaming experience. .

Master craftmanship

inside and out

Master craftmanship

inside and out

Master craftmanship

inside and out

Master craftmanship

inside and out

Master craftmanship

inside and out

Master craftmanship

inside and out

See the wonders

An image of a TV with a view of the forest on the screen

See the finer details

OLED 8K TV that epitomizes the endless possibility of innovation, design, and their synergy.

Watch now
Artist duo Alexandrov Klum leaning on a LG SIGNATURE 88 TV

New collaboration with artist duo Alexandrov Klum

Watch now
Bird's-eye view of Shark Bay.

A never-ending journey: Timeless places

Watch now