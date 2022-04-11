The Art of Refined Living: A Day Well Spent With LG SIGNATURE

To follow up on a preceding partnership content with Monocle, "The Art of Hosting", LG SIGNATURE now presents "The Art of Refined Living." In similar fashion largely centered around illustrations of moments spent in the house, this piece shifts its scope towards the more general scheme of one’s day-to-day. Read on, for snippets from the Monocle X LG SIGNATURE Brand book showcasing 25 ways LG SIGNATURE products elevate the eclectic and fulfilling daily life of an individual.

7 a.m. Wake up fully recharged Via Zero View mode, bask in sunrise peeking over the horizon. It’s a sight to behold, the kind minimalists dream of. Upon daybreak, shift to Line View mode to set the environment to your liking. Whether with a meditative playlist or an idyll backdrop to ease you into a soothing yoga session, OLED R, the first rollable TV, sets your day off on a radiant note.

8 a.m. Kickstart your day on a fresh note LG SIGNATURE brings a whiff of refinement to any room or surroundings with its Air Purifier. By letting in atomized water sterilized by ultraviolet light, the purifier revitalizes your space at ideal humidity levels. Feel the dust clear up, even minuscule ones you never knew settled overnight, rejuvenating both your mind and your body. What better way to kickstart your day?

9 a.m. Treat yourself to an energy boost To power through busy mornings, midday or all throughout, do you rely on quick fixes like cereal? While that may work, we need more of a proper, hearty fuel now and then. To treat yourself to a little more, how about putting almond glazed cardamom rolls through ProBake? Oven Range requires no preheating to prepare you the most glorious bites to level up your energy.

1 p.m. Crisp sheets, well-groomed clothes Busy preparing to have guests over for the evening? No need to fuss over last-minute laundry. Operate the Washer & Dryer even from afar, letting it work its own magic while you attend to miscellaneous household matters. In fact, its AI DD care is magical: without you having to pore over the settings, it detects fabric types accurately on its own, treating every fabric just the way it needs to be.

3 p.m. Hands full with dinner prep? For those overflowing with to-dos on your plate, InstaView lets you swiftly check what’s currently in the fridge without opening it. The ease triples in effect when you are in full party-preparation mode. In addition to dispensing ice automatically, the Refrigerator is topped with sensors that open the freezer and retract compartments at a mere swoop of your foot.

6 p.m. Toast to a delightful evening It’s natural to stock up with sundry of wine types rather than one, especially if you aren’t sure of your guests’ preferences. The Wine Cellar, via its Multi Temperature Control feature, stores each bottle in conditions ideal for optimal preservation. In addition to catering to the precise needs of each variety, temperature fluctuations are kept to a minimum.

8 p.m. Wind down over divertissement The lifelike resolution and larger-than-life presence of OLED 8K let you indulge in a sensational movie night with your guests. The self-lit pixels of OLED 8K serve first-rate viewing experiences, whether to mesmerize your guests with eye-popping entertainment, to feast on panoramic views, or to decompress by losing yourself in recreational content.