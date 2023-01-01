Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
97 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer

97 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4
4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless
Video & Audio Transfer

2024 CES Innovation Awards logo

Award

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG SIGNATURE OLED M Honoree 
2023 CES Innovation Awards logo

Award

CES 2023 Innovation Awards

LG SIGNATURE OLED M Honoree

What Hi-Fi site logo

Award

What Hi-Fi? (01/2023)

LG M3 Wireless OLED a centrepiece in a living space.

First in 4K 120Hz wireless
Unmatched in quality,
unseen in history

Step into a new viewing era with the world’s first and only 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV, a dazzling showcase of technological excellence. Experience unprecedented quality and visual brilliance through the evolution of our cutting-edge wireless OLED technology.

Premium features for premier performance

4 icons to introduce the features of OLED M

Place anywhere

Liberation at its finest

Rearrange your space, re-do your interior, and reposition your furniture in any way you desire. With no more cables or constraints, you can design your surroundings to reflect your exclusive lifestyle.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

**Screen images simulated.

***Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.

Wireless freedom

Immaculate immersion

Indulge in a captivating cinematic viewing experience. With TV cables out of the way, let your eyes soak up the richness of the screen. Immerse yourself in a luxurious home cinema experience that surpasses anything you could have imagined.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

**Screen images simulated.

***Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.

Hassle Free

Total freedom, maximized utility

Life is too short to be bothered by wires and cables. Any cables that may have caused even the slightest inconvenience are now completely out of your way. 

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

**Screen images simulated.

***Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.

97-inch TV

Ultra-large screen, reimagined

LG SIGNATURE OLED M presents a breathtaking 97-inch screen with an ultra-slim profile, setting a new standard for large-screen TVs. Leveraging its 4K technology, the OLED M delivers content with unparalleled clarity, transforming the expansive display into a window to an alternate reality.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

**Screen images simulated.

***Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.

Zero Connect Box

All in one box

The Zero Connect Box simplifies TV installation by seamlessly transmitting high-quality 4K, 120Hz video wirelessly within a 10-meter radius. It eliminates wire clutter and allows versatile placement by serving as the sole hub for all your media devices. 

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

A decade of evolution at its core

Enter the world of α-realism, refined over 10 years of true innovation. A portal to new universes will bring you to the core of sensation, making you fell like you're truly there. Be the main character of your universe, surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α11 AI Processor.

Behold even brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter³ than ever before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and sophisticatedly optimized refinements driven by α11 AI Processor.

Shine brilliantly without a backlight

Pixels reach their most brilliant potential when they shine without the dull glow of a backlight. Experience the deep, dark blacks of Infinite Contrast, colors true to nature with rich tones and hues, and a design slimmer than what's possible on traditional LCD TVs.

Step into a true sound

Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually remasters sound, bringing it close to the true sound with enhanced clarity and balance control, using the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers.

Where visuals and sound unite in harmony

With WOWCAST, wirelessly connect your TV and soundbar to achieve rich, theater-like acoustics, complete with Dolby Atmos support. Delve into immersive surround sound with a perfectly paired OLED soundbar. 

Tailored to what you love

webOS 24 new Home is the hub that revolves around you, from your favorite content to your preferred way to watch it.

Crafting cinematic moments

Unlock an extensive array of content from the tip of your finger. Whatever you immerse yourself in will be delivered in rich liveliness and superior visual and audio quality.

Maximal entertainment

For both gamers and sports fans, smooth interface and visuals afford a whole new level of realism. Don't spare your time for mediocre experiences — you deserve to get the most out of your entertainment experience.

Gallery

A decade in the making.Seconds to captivate. 

See the wonders

An illustration of people gathering in the living room to watch a great movie on TV with a zero connect box.

LG SIGNATURE X MONOCLE

A Story that Reaches the Beyond 

Watch now
The man is enjoying a scenic view on OLED M TV with his dog.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

World's First and only 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV

Watch now
The ballerina is striking an elegant pose in front of the OLED M TV.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M & Arts

The sublime beauty of freedom turned into a masterpiece

Watch now