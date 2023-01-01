We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Award
CES 2023 Innovation Awards
LG SIGNATURE OLED M Honoree
Step into a new viewing era with the world’s first and only 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV, a dazzling showcase of technological excellence. Experience unprecedented quality and visual brilliance through the evolution of our cutting-edge wireless OLED technology.
Premium features for premier performance
Place anywhere
Liberation at its finest
Rearrange your space, re-do your interior, and reposition your furniture in any way you desire. With no more cables or constraints, you can design your surroundings to reflect your exclusive lifestyle.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
**Screen images simulated.
***Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.
Wireless freedom
Immaculate immersion
Indulge in a captivating cinematic viewing experience. With TV cables out of the way, let your eyes soak up the richness of the screen. Immerse yourself in a luxurious home cinema experience that surpasses anything you could have imagined.
Hassle Free
Total freedom, maximized utility
Life is too short to be bothered by wires and cables. Any cables that may have caused even the slightest inconvenience are now completely out of your way.
97-inch TV
Ultra-large screen, reimagined
LG SIGNATURE OLED M presents a breathtaking 97-inch screen with an ultra-slim profile, setting a new standard for large-screen TVs. Leveraging its 4K technology, the OLED M delivers content with unparalleled clarity, transforming the expansive display into a window to an alternate reality.
Zero Connect Box
All in one box
The Zero Connect Box simplifies TV installation by seamlessly transmitting high-quality 4K, 120Hz video wirelessly within a 10-meter radius. It eliminates wire clutter and allows versatile placement by serving as the sole hub for all your media devices.
A decade of evolution at its core
Enter the world of α-realism, refined over 10 years of true innovation. A portal to new universes will bring you to the core of sensation, making you fell like you're truly there. Be the main character of your universe, surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α11 AI Processor.
Behold even brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter³ than ever before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and sophisticatedly optimized refinements driven by α11 AI Processor.
Shine brilliantly without a backlight
Pixels reach their most brilliant potential when they shine without the dull glow of a backlight. Experience the deep, dark blacks of Infinite Contrast, colors true to nature with rich tones and hues, and a design slimmer than what's possible on traditional LCD TVs.
Step into a true sound
Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually remasters sound, bringing it close to the true sound with enhanced clarity and balance control, using the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers.
Where visuals and sound unite in harmony
With WOWCAST, wirelessly connect your TV and soundbar to achieve rich, theater-like acoustics, complete with Dolby Atmos support. Delve into immersive surround sound with a perfectly paired OLED soundbar.
Tailored to what you love
webOS 24 new Home is the hub that revolves around you, from your favorite content to your preferred way to watch it.
Crafting cinematic moments
Unlock an extensive array of content from the tip of your finger. Whatever you immerse yourself in will be delivered in rich liveliness and superior visual and audio quality.
Maximal entertainment
For both gamers and sports fans, smooth interface and visuals afford a whole new level of realism. Don't spare your time for mediocre experiences — you deserve to get the most out of your entertainment experience.
Gallery
A decade in the making.Seconds to captivate.