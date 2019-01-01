We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Refrigerator
Crafted for refined
tastes
Preserving the essence
of flavor
The kitchen is much more than a workspace.
It should reflect your lifestyle through refinement and
convenience. We at LG SIGNATURE are changing the
kitchen paradigm with a refrigerator that preserves the
natural essence of flavors for utmost freshness and
luxurious living.
What makes for a refined kitchen experience?
-
Centum System
-
FRESHShield™
-
InstaView
DOOR-IN-DOOR
-
Auto Open
Door
Discover the art of efficiency
The Centum System™ is the heart of the
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator. With a low-noise,
highly energy-efficient Inverter Linear Compressor,
it's the secret to market-leading efficiency that
you can enjoy day after day.
*20-year warranty available in select European countries.
The secret to longer-
lasting freshness
Thanks to the Inverter Linear Compressor,
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerators reduce temperature
fluctuations to within 1 degree, even when the
door is open, increasing energy efficiency and
keeping your food at its best for longer.
Keeps it cool,
keeps it fresh
A blast of cold air is automatically released
from ducts located at the top of the fridge,
helping to keep it cool and fresh.
Say goodbye to
unpleasant odors
Keep the air inside your fridge fresh with
the Fresh Air Filter. The dedicated fan gently
circulates air through the carbon deodorizer
which removes odors for increased freshness.
Customize to match
your tastes
Proper storage begins with the proper temperature. With quick,
customizable settings, you can store a range of different ingredients,
including meats and fresh produce, at just the right temperature.
A SIGNATURE look
Premium textured steel gives the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator its luxurious and durable finish.
It's what makes this a kitchen centerpiece that will stand the test of time.
A timeless finish
A sleek black diamond glass window provides a unique and classy finishing
touch to your kitchen.
Tap into extra freshness
Simply knock twice on the InstaView glass panel to see inside your fridge
without opening the door, preventing cold air loss and preserving freshness.
A step forward in convenience
Just step on the projected "Door Open" light and the fridge door will swing open,
giving you easy access even when your hands are full.
Your favorites in easy reach
Restock your freezer with ease thanks to the Auto Open Drawer which
automatically glides out when the freezer door is opened.
Premium materials,
inside and out
The inner walls of the refrigerator are crafted from
high-quality stainless steel that keeps the air cold
and offers a premium interior to your fridge.
An illuminated view
Clearly see what's in your fridge thanks to
premium LED under-shelf lighting.
MASTER CRAFTSMANSHIP
INSIDE AND OUT
- Dimensions
(WxHxD)35 7/8"X 70 1/4" X 36 1/2"
912 X 1,784 X 929mm
- Weight483 lbs
219 KG
- Refrigerator Capacity18.80 cu. ft.
532.4 L
- Freezer Capacity12.00 cu. Ft.
340L
- No. of Shelves4 Split (2 slide out + 2 fixed)
- Cantilevered ShelvesYes
- Shelf ConstructionTempered Glass with LED Light
- Crisper Bins2 (Soft close)
- Glide N'Serve DrawerYes (Soft close)
- Temperature Control PantryDigital Control
- Easy Reach BinsYes (Full width)
- Refrigerator LightLED (Ceiling and shelves)
- Auto Open DoorYes
- LUMIShelf™Yes
- Door TypeSide Swing
- Drawers6
- Auto Open Door
(Freezer)Yes
- Freezer LightLED
- No. of Door Bins/
Construction6-2 Piece (Clear)
- Freezer HandlePocket Handle
- Door AlarmYes
- Multi-Air Flow™ SystemYes
- Shelf Linear CompressorYes
- SmartDiagnosis™Yes
- DeodorizerYes
- Noise Emission41 dB
- Multi-Air FlowYes
- LampLED
- Ice Dispenser(Cube Ice)Yes
- Refrigerant600a
- Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)7.5kg/24Hr
- InstaViewYes
- Temperature ControlsElectronic/Digital
