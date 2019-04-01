We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WASHING MACHINE
Outstanding multitasking
makes the everyday a luxury
Confidence born from care
Self-confidence begins with self-care. That's why at LG SIGNATURE
we've developed our washing machines with the latest innovations to
better take care of your clothes and help you to look and feel your
best every single day.
What makes laundry
an everyday luxury?
-
CENTUM SYSTEM™
-
TWINWash™ &
DUAL CONTROL
-
QUICK CIRCLE
DISPLAY
-
TIMELESS DESIGN
A lasting aesthetic
The secret to LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's timeless design is the
combination of simple elegance with durability. This is possible thanks to the
high-quality enamel and tempered glass from which it is crafted.
Strong yet beautiful
A sleek tempered black glass door complements
the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's white enamel
body. This adds to the timeless aesthetic while also
offering long-lasting durability with its scratch-
resistant surface.
A stunning laundry
room centerpiece
The white enamel-coated body stands out, making for
an elegant laundry room centerpiece. The material is
easy to clean with a corrosion and scratch-proof
façade ensuring that it will continue to look stunning
for years to come.
All your favorite cycles at hand
A circular LCD display with a customizable interface provides intuitive
control with quick access to cycles for various types of clothes and your
most used cycle.
Made with your comfort in mind
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is ergonomically designed with a
display tilted at 17 degrees making the controls easier to see and use.
A little help when your hands are full
Forget about fumbling with handles when your hands are full. Simply push
on the door of the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine and it will pop open
for easy access.
Cutting-edge technology cuts down
on noise and vibrations
LG's SIGNATURE Centum System technology effectively reduces tub vibration with
an internal ball balancer, increasing the machine's lifespan. And thanks to this the machine is
also rated A for low noise, meaning that you can enjoy a more pleasant laundry experience.
Double up on convenience
By allowing you to wash two different loads at once,
TwinWash™ effectively halves your washing time, while
the integrated control panel lets you easily operate both
washing units from one place.
One fill is all it takes
One fill of detergent is all you need for multiple
washes. The machine will automatically release
the precise amount required for each load,
giving your clothes optimal care.
MASTER CRAFTSMANSHIP
INSIDE AND OUT
- Main Washer Dimensions
(WxHxD)23 5/8"" x 33 1/2"" x 26 1/2“
600 x 850 x 675 mm
- Mini Washer Dimensions
(WxHxD)23 1/2"" x 14 1/2"" x 26“
600 x 365 x 660 mm
- Main Washer Weight208 lbs
96 kg
- Mini Washer Weight95 lbs
43 kg
- Main Washer Capacity2.8 cu. ft.
12 kg
- Mini Washer Capacity0.7 cu. ft.
2 kg
- NeveRust™ Stainless Steel DrumYes
- CabinetEnamel Coating
- Control PanelGlass Touch
- Door RimGlass
- Available ColorsWhite (W)
- Door CoverDark Black Tinted Round Cover
- Inverter Direct Drive™Yes
- Steam™Spa Steam
- TurboWash™49 Min
- Smart DiagnosisYes
- Spin speedNo Spin - Very low - low - Medium - High -Very High - Extra High
- Variable Temperature(℃)Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃
- Water feedHot / Cold
- Standby Power zeroYes
- Ball balance systemYes
- Door Switch TypeAuto Door
- Door Openning Angle (º)120
- Drum Volume (liters)79
- Drum Hole Size14.6”
370(R) mm
- Drum LightYes
- Inner DrumEmbossing
- Wi-FiYes
