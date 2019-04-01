The secret to LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's timeless design is the combination of simple elegance with durability. This is possible thanks to the high-quality enamel and tempered glass from which it is crafted.

A sleek tempered black glass door complements the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's white enamel body. This adds to the timeless aesthetic while also offering long-lasting durability with its scratch- resistant surface.

The white enamel-coated body stands out, making for an elegant laundry room centerpiece. The material is easy to clean with a corrosion and scratch-proof façade ensuring that it will continue to look stunning for years to come.

A short clip of the LG Signature Washing Machine taken from an angle to show the unique, slanted design of the top portion of the washing machine.

A short clip of the LG Signature Washing Machine taken from an angle to show the unique, slanted design of the top portion of the washing machine.

Forget about fumbling with handles when your hands are full. Simply push on the door of the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine and it will pop open for easy access.

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is ergonomically designed with a display tilted at 17 degrees making the controls easier to see and use.

A circular LCD display with a customizable interface provides intuitive control with quick access to cycles for various types of clothes and your most used cycle.

Centum System™

Cutting-edge technology cuts down

on noise and vibrations

LG's SIGNATURE Centum System technology effectively reduces tub vibration with

an internal ball balancer, increasing the machine's lifespan. And thanks to this the machine is

also rated A for low noise, meaning that you can enjoy a more pleasant laundry experience.