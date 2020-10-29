Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WINE CELLAR Discover the essence of
the ideal glass

2020 TWICE VIP Award CES 2022 Innovation Awards logo

Inspired by tradition,
born from innovation

Explore a masterpiece of design and technology and taste the
difference in every glass with the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
With cutting-edge innovation inspired by traditional wine storage
techniques, it expertly replicates the conditions of underground wine
caves necessary to store and age your favorite wines for optimal
taste, while the sleek design is the epitome of minimal luxury.

Short animation showing the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar stood against a black backdrop. The inside of the wine cellar is faintly illuminated.
Elegant. Intelligent. Convenient.

    Temperature
    Control

    Vibration
    Control

    InstaView™

    Auto Open
    Door™

Multi Temperature Control

The ideal temperature
for every taste

Different types of wine require different temperature
storage to bring out their unique notes and flavors.
With Multi Temperature Control easily store your reds,
whites, and sparkling wines at the optimal temperature
for full enjoyment.

*Champagne mode provides optimal temperature for champagne
storage, and cannot be controlled on a degree basis.
Precise Temperature Control

Unlock the full taste
from every bottle

Precision is the key to optimal wine storage.
To bring out their full taste and aromas wines
should be stored at a specific and stable temperature.
By reducing temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃,
the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar helps to keep your
favorite vintages at their best.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing
method of measuring average peak to peak temperature
fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to
LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low
temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.
A close-up image of the wine cellar with the door open and several bottles of wine stored on the shelves.
A close-up image of the inside of the wine cellar. Several bottles of wine are stored on the shelves, and the top shelf has been pulled out so that the wines can be easily viewed and accessed.
A close-up image of the inside of the wine cellar. Several bottles of wine are stored on the shelves, and the center shelf has been pulled out so that the wines can be easily viewed and accessed.
A close-up image of the inside of the wine cellar. Several bottles of wine are stored on the shelves, and the bottom shelf has been pulled out so that the wines can be easily viewed and accessed.
Red Wine
11~18℃
White Wine
5~11℃
Champagne
5~8℃
*Based on KCL test results of measuring UV transmittance on
the 3-layered glass.
**Screen images simulated.
Short clip showing an angled, close up image of the door of the wine cellar clearly showing the 3-layered black mirrored glass that the door is made of.
UV-Resistance

Block out light, lock in flavor

A sleek 3-layered black mirrored glass door blocks
heat and UV rays that could harm the delicate flavor
profile of wines, replicating the time-honored
underground storage environment of traditional
wine cellars.

*Based on KCL test results of measuring UV transmittance on
the 3-layered glass.
**Screen images simulated.
Vibration Control

Minimum vibration,
maximum flavor

Vibration during storage can dull the delicate flavors
in wine by causing chemical reactions within the bottle.
Preserve your vintage wines in optimal condition with
Inverter Linear Compressor, our low-noise, vibration
control technology.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of
measuring average vibration in the wine storage compartment.
Applies to LGE model LSR200W. Wine bottles are loaded on the
shelves and middle temperature setting.
The result may vary in actual usage.
Short clip showing a close-up image of the top of a bottle of wine as it lies on the shelf of the wine cellar.
A smart helping hand

An intuitive smart sensor automatically opens the Wine Cellar door, giving you easy access
even when your hands are full. Simply wave your foot over the projected "Door Open" sign
on the floor and the door will open to reveal what's inside.

Close-up image of the base of the wine cellar showing the projected light that activates the Auto Door Open function.

Your fine wines are
just a tap away

Two quick knocks are all it takes to view your wines with our industry-leading InstaView technology.
The door becomes transparent at your command, letting you see inside without opening the door
to reduce cold air loss and keep your precious wines at their proper temperature.

A close-up image of the top section of the Wine Cellar showing the InstaView™ door in its transparent state.

All you favorites in
easy reach

The push of a button is all it takes to bring your stored food and drinks within easy
reach, thanks to the Auto Lift Drawer.

Close-up image of the Wine Cellar's glass information and control panel with various information illuminated.

Convenience at your fingertips

Cutting-edge glass touch LED display technology lights up with
a tap for convenient control.

Close-up image of the Wine Cellar's glass information and control panel with various information illuminated.

Create the perfect wine pairing

Enjoy the perfect wine pairings with a drawer that can be
converted from fridge to freezer and back again as you need.

Top-down image of the convertible drawer. A portion of the drawer has been lifted to reveal various cold meats and cheeses stored inside and to allow easy access to the drawer's contents.

Shine a spotlight on your finest vintages

Easily see what wines you have in store and select the perfect bottle
for the occasion with premium under-shelf LED lighting.

Image of the top section of the Wine Cellar that clearly shows the LED lighting that illuminates each shelf.

From wining to dining at
the touch of a button

From champagne to canapés, store a range of food and drink at their
ideal temperature with customizable temperature presets.

Close-up image of the convertible pantry drawer in an extended state, showing six bottles of wine neatly stored inside.

MASTER CRAFTSMANSHIP
INSIDE AND OUT

Close-up image of an empty LG Signature Wine Cellar with the door open to reveal the extendable wine shelves and well-lit interior.
Image of the wine cellar taken from an angle, showing the front and side of the product stood against a dark backdrop.
Close-up image of the wine cellar's convertible storage drawer in an open, extended position.
Close-up image of the top right corner of the wine cellar's door, showing the 'LG Signature'logo engraved on the premium textured-steel material.
Close-up image of the base of the wine cellar showing the projected light that activates the Auto Door Open function.
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar stood against a black background. The Wine Cellar is illuminated, including the internal LED lighting, so that the interior can also be viewed through the InstaView™ Door.

SEE THE FINER DETAILS

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)27" x 70" x 28"
    700 x 1793 x 735 mm
  • Weight386 lbs
    175 kg
  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)30" x 73" x 32"
    747 x 1860 x 794 mm
  • Packaging Weight408 lbs
    185 kg
  • Refrigerator Capacity10.30 cu.ft.
    291.7 L
  • Freezer Capacity5.00 cu.ft.
    141.6 L
  • Total Capacity15.30 cu.ft.
    433.3 L

  • Energy Efficiency Class420
  • Cooling System Type: No Frost Mid / Lower drawer (temperature convertible): Freeze / Fridge Top Cooling: Yes Fixed Temperature: Yes (upper drawer)
  • Noise Emission37 dB
  • Noise Emission ClassC
  • Cycle Type: 1Comp 2Eva Refrigerant type: R600a
  • Smart Refrigerator control: Yes Smart detection: Yes Voice control: Yes (only in English)
  • Door Type R: Instaview (auto) FU: Drawer (Passive) FL: Drawer (Auto Lift) Knock-on: Yes Auto door open: Yes Auto lift: Yes

EXTERIOR
    • Case Foam Type: Pet Auto Open Door: Yes Color: Finishing
    • Door Foam Finishing: Stainless steel Door Shape: Flat Handle: Pocket - Al. pressing Auto Open Door: Yes (R)
    • Display TypeLCD (inside)
  • Display Control Temp Control: Yes Express Freezing: Yes Display Lock: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Auto Door: Yes Auto Lift: Yes Voice Control: Yes (only in English) Humidity Control: Yes (Humidity) Champange: Yes Air Filter reset: Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
    • Lamp Top EA: 2 (14) Back EA: 2 (9) Door (H/Bar) EA: 1 (22)
    • Multi-Duct Shape: Flat Color: Metal Multi Air-flow: Yes
    • Interior CladYes
    • Pantry Decoration Part: Wrapping (G+) Moving Type: Under Rail Temperature control: Yes (White, champagne 5’)
    • Wine Rack Rack: Woodend sliding x 5 Section: Pentagon Decoration Part: AL Hair Line Bottle storage capacity EA: 65.0 Slide out: Yes (5) Moving Type: Under Rail Rack Lighting: Yes (5 x 24) Humidity control: Yes Barrier Lighting: Yes (1 x 22) Temperature control: Multi Temp (Red 11~18°C, White 5~11°C / Red 52~64℉, White 41~52℉)
    • Door BasketDoor type: Glass Door
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
    • Lamp Top LED: 1 (22) Front LED: 2 (24)
    • Middle Drawer Clad: inside/outside Moving Type: 3 layer underrail Soft Close: Yes (Damper) Locking: Yes Sliding Divide: 1
  • Lower Drawer Clad: inside/outside Vegetable box: 1 (transparent) Vegetable saucer: 1 (STS) Moving Type: 3 layer underrail Soft Close: Yes (Damper) Folding Wall (space extend): STS (back) Locking: Yes Auto lift tray: 1 (plastic) Button (Auto lift): upper (tack) Auto withdraw: Yes Auto lift: Yes
