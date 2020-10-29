We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WINE CELLAR
Discover the essence of
the ideal glass
Inspired by tradition,
born from innovation
Explore a masterpiece of design and technology and taste the
difference in every glass with the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
With cutting-edge innovation inspired by traditional wine storage
techniques, it expertly replicates the conditions of underground wine
caves necessary to store and age your favorite wines for optimal
taste, while the sleek design is the epitome of minimal luxury.
Elegant. Intelligent. Convenient.
-
Temperature
Control
-
Vibration
Control
-
InstaView™
-
Auto Open
Door™
The ideal temperature
for every taste
Different types of wine require different temperature
storage to bring out their unique notes and flavors.
With Multi Temperature Control easily store your reds,
whites, and sparkling wines at the optimal temperature
for full enjoyment.
storage, and cannot be controlled on a degree basis.
Unlock the full taste
from every bottle
Precision is the key to optimal wine storage.
To bring out their full taste and aromas wines
should be stored at a specific and stable temperature.
By reducing temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃,
the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar helps to keep your
favorite vintages at their best.
method of measuring average peak to peak temperature
fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to
LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low
temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.
11~18℃
5~11℃
5~8℃
the 3-layered glass.
**Screen images simulated.
Block out light, lock in flavor
A sleek 3-layered black mirrored glass door blocks
heat and UV rays that could harm the delicate flavor
profile of wines, replicating the time-honored
underground storage environment of traditional
wine cellars.
the 3-layered glass.
**Screen images simulated.
Minimum vibration,
maximum flavor
Vibration during storage can dull the delicate flavors
in wine by causing chemical reactions within the bottle.
Preserve your vintage wines in optimal condition with
Inverter Linear Compressor, our low-noise, vibration
control technology.
measuring average vibration in the wine storage compartment.
Applies to LGE model LSR200W. Wine bottles are loaded on the
shelves and middle temperature setting.
The result may vary in actual usage.
Applies to LGE model LSR200W. Wine bottles are loaded on the shelves and middle temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
A smart helping hand
An intuitive smart sensor automatically opens the Wine Cellar door, giving you easy access
even when your hands are full. Simply wave your foot over the projected "Door Open" sign
on the floor and the door will open to reveal what's inside.
Your fine wines are
just a tap away
Two quick knocks are all it takes to view your wines with our industry-leading InstaView technology.
The door becomes transparent at your command, letting you see inside without opening the door
to reduce cold air loss and keep your precious wines at their proper temperature.
All you favorites in
easy reach
The push of a button is all it takes to bring your stored food and drinks within easy
reach, thanks to the Auto Lift Drawer.
Convenience at your fingertips
Cutting-edge glass touch LED display technology lights up with
a tap for convenient control.
Create the perfect wine pairing
Enjoy the perfect wine pairings with a drawer that can be
converted from fridge to freezer and back again as you need.
Shine a spotlight on your finest vintages
Easily see what wines you have in store and select the perfect bottle
for the occasion with premium under-shelf LED lighting.
From wining to dining at
the touch of a button
From champagne to canapés, store a range of food and drink at their
ideal temperature with customizable temperature presets.
MASTER CRAFTSMANSHIP
INSIDE AND OUT
SEE THE FINER DETAILSBUY NOW
- Dimensions (WxHxD)27" x 70" x 28"
700 x 1793 x 735 mm
- Weight386 lbs
175 kg
- Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)30" x 73" x 32"
747 x 1860 x 794 mm
- Packaging Weight408 lbs
185 kg
- Refrigerator Capacity10.30 cu.ft.
291.7 L
- Freezer Capacity5.00 cu.ft.
141.6 L
- Total Capacity15.30 cu.ft.
433.3 L
- Energy Efficiency Class420
- Cooling System Type: No Frost Mid / Lower drawer (temperature convertible): Freeze / Fridge Top Cooling: Yes Fixed Temperature: Yes (upper drawer)
- Noise Emission37 dB
- Noise Emission ClassC
- Cycle Type: 1Comp 2Eva Refrigerant type: R600a
- Smart Refrigerator control: Yes Smart detection: Yes Voice control: Yes (only in English)
- Door Type R: Instaview (auto) FU: Drawer (Passive) FL: Drawer (Auto Lift) Knock-on: Yes Auto door open: Yes Auto lift: Yes
EXTERIOR
- Case Foam Type: Pet Auto Open Door: Yes Color: Finishing
- Door Foam Finishing: Stainless steel Door Shape: Flat Handle: Pocket - Al. pressing Auto Open Door: Yes (R)
- Display TypeLCD (inside)
- Display Control Temp Control: Yes Express Freezing: Yes Display Lock: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Auto Door: Yes Auto Lift: Yes Voice Control: Yes (only in English) Humidity Control: Yes (Humidity) Champange: Yes Air Filter reset: Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
- Lamp Top EA: 2 (14) Back EA: 2 (9) Door (H/Bar) EA: 1 (22)
- Multi-Duct Shape: Flat Color: Metal Multi Air-flow: Yes
- Interior CladYes
- Pantry Decoration Part: Wrapping (G+) Moving Type: Under Rail Temperature control: Yes (White, champagne 5’)
- Wine Rack Rack: Woodend sliding x 5 Section: Pentagon Decoration Part: AL Hair Line Bottle storage capacity EA: 65.0 Slide out: Yes (5) Moving Type: Under Rail Rack Lighting: Yes (5 x 24) Humidity control: Yes Barrier Lighting: Yes (1 x 22) Temperature control: Multi Temp (Red 11~18°C, White 5~11°C / Red 52~64℉, White 41~52℉)
- Door BasketDoor type: Glass Door
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
- Lamp Top LED: 1 (22) Front LED: 2 (24)
- Middle Drawer Clad: inside/outside Moving Type: 3 layer underrail Soft Close: Yes (Damper) Locking: Yes Sliding Divide: 1
- Lower Drawer Clad: inside/outside Vegetable box: 1 (transparent) Vegetable saucer: 1 (STS) Moving Type: 3 layer underrail Soft Close: Yes (Damper) Folding Wall (space extend): STS (back) Locking: Yes Auto lift tray: 1 (plastic) Button (Auto lift): upper (tack) Auto withdraw: Yes Auto lift: Yes
