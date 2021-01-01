Beyond the green, a matchless experience

a major like no other can offer

LG SIGNATURE is promoting South Korea’s second largest city’s bid for World Expo 2030, at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023, one of the five major LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tournaments. LG SIGNATURE has supported this prestigious event as an official sponsor since 2017. The tournament ran from July 27 to July 30 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

In an effort to carry out its mission to support Busan’s bid to host the World Expo, LG SIGNATURE screened its promotional video during The Amundi Evian Championship. Last year, the company also engaged in promotional activities to attract the World Expo to Busan. The General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will convene in France at the end of this year to decide the host city for the World Expo.