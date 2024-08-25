The Art of Living Well : The LG SIGNATURE & MONOCLE Partnership

Live well and live beyond with LG and MONOCLE as they unveil their latest innovations. The partnership between LG and MONOCLE transcends a mere exchange of ideas. It’s a blend of brilliance and artistry. Their journey began with the first generation of products under the theme "The Art of Essence," exploring the quintessence of refined living. This collaboration launched the editorial series "The Art of Hosting" in 2019, showcasing LG SIGNATURE products for diverse lifestyle needs. It was followed by the article "The Art of Refined Living," highlighting 25 ways these products enhance daily life. In 2021, the brand book "The Art of Technology" gave an in-depth look at the creation process, spotlighting the visionaries behind LG SIGNATURE.

As we entered the next chapter of this partnership, LG SIGNATURE and MONOCLE unveiled the second generation of products with the new brand theme: "Live beyond." This era began with the 2023 launch of "OLED M: Go above and beyond," introducing the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M.