The Art of Living Well : The LG SIGNATURE & MONOCLE Partnership
Live well and live beyond with LG and MONOCLE as they unveil their latest innovations. The partnership between LG and MONOCLE transcends a mere exchange of ideas. It’s a blend of brilliance and artistry. Their journey began with the first generation of products under the theme "The Art of Essence," exploring the quintessence of refined living. This collaboration launched the editorial series "The Art of Hosting" in 2019, showcasing LG SIGNATURE products for diverse lifestyle needs. It was followed by the article "The Art of Refined Living," highlighting 25 ways these products enhance daily life. In 2021, the brand book "The Art of Technology" gave an in-depth look at the creation process, spotlighting the visionaries behind LG SIGNATURE.
As we entered the next chapter of this partnership, LG SIGNATURE and MONOCLE unveiled the second generation of products with the new brand theme: "Live beyond." This era began with the 2023 launch of "OLED M: Go above and beyond," introducing the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M.
In 2024, the collaboration evolves under the theme "The Art of Living Well," a fresh take on "Live beyond." This theme will inspire innovative products to enhance daily life. The first installment debuts in the July/August issue of MONOCLE, featuring the current year's OLED M4 product. With beautiful illustrations, the article will showcase the latest in OLED technology and depict an enriched lifestyle.
Without compromise
LG SIGNATURE epitomizes luxury living at home. Founded in 2016, its mission is to elevate quality of life with products that merge stunning design with cutting-edge technology. Every LG SIGNATURE product reflects a commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity, transforming everyday spaces into realms of elegance and sophistication.
The OLED TV range, launched in 2013, stands as a testament to this ethos. From the rollable OLED R to the wireless OLED M, these TVs integrate seamlessly into any home, appearing as art on the wall. With the launch of the OLED M4, the latest iteration of the coveted M model , LG SIGNATURE redefines luxury. OLED M offers unmatched flexibility and advanced technology, freeing users from cables and limitations. Paired with the Zero Connect Box, it allows for sophisticated, effortless home setups. This quiet revolution in home design will resonate with discerning, design-conscious customers.
Picture Perfect
'The LG SIGNATURE OLED M offers the world’s first wireless video and audio transfer, combining exceptional design with unique features for unparalleled results, whether hosting social gatherings, relaxing with family, or creating a dynamic workspace. Say goodbye to cable clutter with the Zero Connect Box, a central hub for all your inputs, from gaming consoles to laptops. This innovation ensures instant connectivity while keeping your room tidy and hassle-free, perfect for movie nights or optimized work-from-home setups.
The OLED M features the revolutionary α11 AI processor, personalizing picture settings and acoustics, adapting to different user profiles, and enhancing the viewing experience. A gamer's dream, the OLED M boasts 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, G-Sync, and FreeSync for a smooth, immersive gaming experience. With access to cloud gaming, thousands of games are just a click away, ready to stream whenever you are.
Modern Masterpiece
The LG SIGNATURE OLED M is more than a device; it’s a modern masterpiece. Like a fine work of art, it adapts to its environment, enhances its surroundings, and enriches life. Delivering top performance, the OLED M combines sleek design with leading technology. The ultra-thin screen hangs on the wall like a painting, and the crisp wireless signal from the voice-enabled Zero Connect Box allows for flexible placement. Designed for the discerning tastemaker, the OLED M embodies balance and curation. Every line and surface is optimized for harmony and premium design. It’s a masterclass in effortless elegance, free of superfluous detail, seamlessly integrating into any sophisticated home.
The OLED M blends thoughtful design, pioneering technology, and intuitive functionality. Its timeless design and superior performance reflect LG SIGNATURE’s commitment to ultra-premium quality. Enhancing your home with an unrivaled viewing experience, the OLED M ushers in a new era of technology, appreciated even when the power is off.
Available on June 24, Monocle's latest issue reaches a vast audience across 52 markets and can be found in shops in seven major cities. For those who prefer digital, the story is also accessible on monocle.com.
Stay tuned as LG SIGNATURE and MONOCLE continue to redefine the boundaries of technology and living, bringing you closer to the art of living well.