Lifestyle
Beyond Clean: The Art of Luxury Laundry
Intelligence by design
In the realm of luxury living, LG SIGNATURE stands apart, a convergence of cutting-edge technology and enduring elegance. The LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER embody this, elevating laundry care with intelligent design.
LG SIGNATURE X MONOCLE
Future vision
The LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER are what’s possible when visionary design meets ground-breaking technology. More than appliances, they are key to a life lived beyond ordinary boundaries. Embrace a future where convenience meets craftsmanship and your home reflects the best in design and innovation.
Intuitive design
Whether you want to host a soirée or prepare for a trip, the LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER’s intelligent systems will ensure that your wardrobe is always impeccably cared for. The adaptability shines in any setting, from spacious laundry rooms to elegant dressing areas, harmoniously blending with the individual design aesthetic of your home. From its sleek matt-black exterior to its intuitive AI-powered core, the LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER redefine the concept of luxury at home and elevate laundry care to an art form.
Move beyond
The LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER represent a commitment to excellence and a fusion of innovative convenience and timeless design that signifies modern living. Their innovative and intuitive technological features make laundry a seamless and flexible process that adapts to fit your lifestyle, not the other way around. Its smart functioning and hassle-free operations enable you to be liberated from chores and free to move beyond.
Model of efficiency
The LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER are hallmarks in state-of-the-art technology. By seamlessly integrating AI-driven technology and sophisticated design, they offer unparalleled performance and convenience.
Learn to adapt
At the heart of this revolutionary appliance lies the AI Direct Drive 2.0 (AI DD 2.0). This intelligent system analyses each laundry load, detecting the type, softness and weight of fabrics to customise the ideal cycle. The right amount of detergent for any laundry need is carefully measured by the ezDispense. The constant deep-learning of AI Wash ensures each cycle is better than the last, while Smart Pairing seamlessly transmits that data for an optimised routine.
Energy saving
The LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER have a range of features that match premium fabric care with maximum energy efficiency, so that both your clothes and the environment are respected. The performance-enhancing TurboWash 360 runs faster washes without sacrificing results, while AI Sensor Dry monitors moisture levels to select the optimal drying time, minimise energy wastage and deliver your garments fresh, warm and clean. FlowSense monitors the dryer so that you know when to clean the ducts or lint filter, enhancing performance and ensuring lower utility bills.
Total precision
During every stage of the cycle, attention to detail comes first. The soil level sensor selects the precise detergent levels and rinse times required. Wrinkles and odours are removed in minutes with Steam Technology, while the AI Sensor Dry protects delicate fabrics, ensuring that your prized garments remain in the best possible condition.
Elegant results
LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER are statement pieces that deliver brilliant results. Luxury and convenience combine, as cutting-edge technology launders garments at the highest level. Discover more at lgsignature.com.
Quiet delivery
LG SIGNATURE’s TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System revolutionises the washing process, giving a superior performance while reducing noise and vibration. Beyond providing clean clothes, its extra-quiet functions create a serene home environment with no disruptions to your daily life. The Anti-Vibration System allows for a larger capacity within the 74cm frame, improving efficiency and giving better, more consistent results. The unobtrusive LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE with TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System slots into a dressing area or subtle nook as easily as it does a dedicated laundry room.
Smart option
Smart commands add an extra layer of sophistication. Set specific cycle end times and the LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER take care of the rest, giving you the freedom to go about your day. A sleek seven-inch (18cm) LCD display also puts total control at your fingertips. When paired with LG’s ThinQ app, it allows for easy remote control and live updates, plus access to additional cycles and smart home features that adapt to suit your lifestyle.
Life of luxury
The LG SIGNATURE WASHING MACHINE and LG SIGNATURE DRYER’s fusions of form and function turn an essential chore into a luxurious experience. These are appliances that not only perform to the highest standards, they go beyond to enrich your home and stay true to LG SIGNATURE’s dedication to enhancing the art of living well.