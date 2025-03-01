We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE at CES 2025: The Future of Home Innovation Unveiled
A new perspective
At CES 2025, LG SIGNATURE unveiled its highly anticipated next-generation line-up of appliances. Extending the brand’s “Live Beyond” vision to all aspects of daily life, the new range combines design and innovation to elevate the smart modern home.
Elevated home
As the world’s leading showcase for cutting-edge technology and consumer electronics, CES 2025 was the perfect place for LG SIGNATURE to debut its new range of appliances. From the sophisticated Washer and Dryer pair to the streamlined Dishwasher, the collection embodies the brand’s commitment to innovative everyday living. With every product, LG SIGNATURE continues to redefine what it means to incorporate cutting-edge technology into the home.
Smart choice
When placed together, LG SIGNATURE appliances are greater than the sum of their parts. With signature connectivity, they communicate with each other to create a harmonious ecosystem within the home. Take the Washer and Dryer pair, for example. After using the washer, simply turn on the dryer and it will automatically select the most desirable drying cycle to optimise timing and fabric care.
Let life flow
A seamless blend of technology, timeless design and intuitive usability, LG SIGNATURE’s latest collection refines the rituals of everyday life. From remotely checking on the progress of your cooking by smartphone with the Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range to effortlessly opening the Smart InstaView Refrigerator without a touch, the features of the new line-up ensure that life flows seamlessly – turning small moments into effortless elegance.
The future unveiled
LG SIGNATURE’s next generation introduces groundbreaking advances that elevate home appliances. Seamlessly blending state-of-the-art technology with intuitive functionality, they redefine modern living with clever new features.
Clear vision
The big reveal
Easy living
Redesign your home
Sleek details
LG SIGNATURE’s home appliances are crafted with attention to design details so that they enhance environments rather than dominating them. Take the OLED T, for instance. When turned off, the screen merges into its surroundings, never interrupting the design of the room. This quiet luxury is rare, offering an artful timelessness that elevates your space. Similarly the Dishwasher fits seamlessly into existing cabinetry with a sleek pop-out handle that sits flush with the door.
Built to inspire
A focus on design transforms the functional into the inspirational. The laundry, once hidden, now commands attention thanks to the brushed black steel washer and dryer pair. Their refined design invites a rethink of home layouts, as appliances fit elegantly into new rooms or spaces. With LG SIGNATURE, even utility spaces can embody an elevated lifestyle that mixes beauty with function.
Modern finish
Matt black hues, metallic finishes and clean lines enhance the minimalist aesthetic of the LG SIGNATURE range, ensuring that each piece complements any well-curated interior. The brand’s focus on subtle yet striking design elements allows these appliances to be integrated effortlessly, adding an refined air of sophistication to kitchens, living rooms and beyond, while maintaining a sense of assured elegance throughout your home.