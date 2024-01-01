We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life’s Good When You Dive in Smile First
Life's Good is our first global campaign to demonstrate our trust in brave optimism as a way to make life better for our customers around the world. The accompanying brand film illustrates the enduring message of the importance of optimism in life, and the bravery that it takes. Over the course of our long history, we have always stood for the brave optimists who overcome the many challenges in their lives with the power of determination. This campaign serves as a testament to our philosophy and commitment to optimism, and uses the medium of film to capture the emotions and passions involved in the process.
Emmy-Award winning Director Nicolai Fuglsig helms the manifesto film, crafting a heartfelt message on embracing life and basking in its profound ‘goodness’ through the relatable ‘everyman’ hero. Nicolai was immediately drawn to the project, resonating with the power of optimism that can transform the disposition we have towards our lives. The message of the film came naturally too, as we all know that there’s an optimist inside all of us, and it’s merely a matter of choice.
The 90-second manifesto film is our proclamation to the world that Life’s Good, and a celebration of the courage that goes into our everyday choices to become optimists. The film portrays a simple yet powerfully emotional journey reminiscent of how we live out our day-to-day lives in this lovely yet perilous world.
Each word in the narrative voiceover captures the waves of our emotions as we face fear, challenges, and disbelief – and how we can triumph over these with the power of choice that lies in all of us. The choice to know, and truly believe, that Life’s Good.
So, what is the Good Life?
Our perspective of the Good Life is based on the goodness found along
the many moments of our lives, whether they are small or big.
The difference comes from our attitude to look for the best in each situation,
and using that optimistic hope to live our lives to the fullest.
It’s an attitude that empowers us to take charge and take ownership.
After all, as we see it, the Good Life is what you make out of it.
This optimistic perspective is deeply rooted in our products, and influences us in our
everyday encounters.The Life’s Good campaign, at its core, is about having a flavor for life and making each moment better through brave innovation and uncompromising experiences.
Our vision culminates into smart solutions that fill our days, through products like
the Seamless InstaView refrigerator or the LG Styler.
Meaningful solutions like UVnano powered water nozzles or deodorizing steam technology keep us safer and better, and can become reliable confidants for us as we take charge each day.
From the OLED to the QNED, the LG TV lineup is also defined by this life-enriching attitude.
Each screen caters to the rich diversity of our unique lifestyles.
Some screens will stand by your side in any time and place, some will give you the flexibility
you need for more immersion, and some will serve as pieces of art gracing your living space
– all to remind you of the small blessings we get to enjoy each day.
These essential feelings and emotions that fuel the goodness in life serve as core experiences
our products strive for.
Seeing the world with optimism is what Life's Good is all about, and we will be with you every step of the way on your brave journey.