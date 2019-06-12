AT INFOCOMM LG IMPRESSES WITH NEW BUSINESS SOLUTIONS INNOVATIONS LED BY MICRO LED SIGNAGE

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its newest exciting business solutions in Orlando, Florida (USA) this week at InfoComm 2019. From Micro LED Signage, Transparent OLED Signage, Open Frame OLED displays to a diverse lineup of LED products, LG is bringing to the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America a wide range of commercial display products that is sure to capture the imagination of show attendees.

Welcoming visitors to LG’s sprawling InfoComm booth is the immense LG OLED Falls exhibit that offers a unique, immersive installation of eye-popping Open Frame commercial OLED displays. Open Frame LG OLED displays enable a complete new approach for innovative and flexible digital signage designs. With no separate light source, the displays are extremely thin and lightweight, and flexible enough to be bent.

Making its world debut at InfoComm 2019 is LG’s one-of-a-kind Micro LED Signage in all its colorful glory. Portending the future of digital signage, LG’s Micro LED technology relies on arrays of microscopic LEDs that form individual pixels that work independently to express image detail. At less than 50 micrometers, each LED is about the size of a speck of dust or approximately half the width of a human hair.

LG’s new LAPE series uses a specially designed flexible LED display module that supports true concave and convex curvature up to 1000R for virtually limitless design flexibility. The fine-pitch LAPE series delivers vivid images thanks to the Dynamic Contrast Algorithm, LG-exclusive technology for a wide range of color and deep contrast.

LG’s new 130-inch LED screen is designed to be easy to specify, order and install. Considered the ideal replacement for conference-room projectors, this LAAF series screen features embedded speakers and AV connections to meet a host of business needs. In addition to compatibility with leading partners such as Crestron, the screen will be supported by LG Signage 365Care for real-time device monitoring and diagnostics.

Another crowd pleaser, LG’s Transparent OLED display is designed to offer a unique customer experience in specialized commercial applications, particularly retail and hospitality. The versatile 55-inch class display (model 55EW5F) delivers LG OLED’s superior picture quality, meaning customers will be able to view video on the screen and simultaneously see objects behind the screen.

New to LG’s wide-ranging large-format display portfolio for 2019 are advanced IPS In-cell Touch Interactive Digital Boards (IDBs). The 86-inch model in the LG TN3F series is designed to enhance the user experience in meeting rooms, classrooms and other collaborative spaces with easy and reliable touch performance. These IDBs feature intuitive In-cell Touch technology that employs an innovative direct bonding process to eliminate the gap between the LCD panel and protective glass. This combination delivers a faster response time for a realistic writing experience that is perfect for corporate conference rooms and university lecture halls.

“Advances in B2B technologies are opening up new opportunities for digital signage, exemplified by the diverse OLED and LED portfolio LG is featuring at InfoComm,” said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our knowledge and expertise in both OLED and LED displays allows us the privilege of being the only company that can deliver this wide collection of signage solutions to our customers.”

