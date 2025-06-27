We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Connecting Minds, Inspiring Innovation: LG Brings Together Global HVAC Leaders at Annual Summit
Working in close partnership with top experts from all around the world, LG continues to play a leading role in shaping the future of the global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. As part of that effort, the company holds annual LG HVAC Leaders’ Summits – a global gathering designed to share knowledge, spark innovation and build stronger partnerships.
The 2025 edition of the summit began earlier this year in Africa and is now expanding to key regions including Asia, India, the Middle East and Latin America. This wider reach reflects LG’s goal of fostering deeper collaboration and driving technical exchange across the global HVAC community.
Tailored for professionals passionate about propelling the industry forward, the LG HVAC Leaders’ Summit offers a rich mix of hands-on experiences and expert-led discussions. So far, this year’s events have welcomed influential HVAC consultants and decision-makers from Africa, the Middle East and seven Asian countries. Many attendees are currently involved in major national HVAC projects, making the summit a key forum for in-depth discussions and a gateway to meaningful cooperation.
At the heart of the summit are a series of seminars led by LG experts. Topics have ranged from market-specific challenges – such as carbon-neutral building mandates – to the latest advances in variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology and specialized cooling solutions for data centers. One standout session focused on LG’s dedicated HVAC systems for data centers, offering participants valuable insight into how LG delivers sustainable, high-efficiency climate control in high-load environments.
Real-world success stories also played a central role. Case studies from Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, showcased the performance and energy savings achieved with the LG Multi VTM i system. Another session highlighted LG Singapore’s approach to achieving Green Mark certification, reinforcing how LG solutions align with customers’ diverse energy and performance demands.
Participants at the Asia and India Summit also had the opportunity to see LG solutions in action. In Paju, South Korea, they visited a café equipped with 40 LG round cassette indoor units, offering a great example of how HVAC can blend comfort with design. Then in Songdo, they toured a large residential complex utilizing LG’s Multi V S system and 1-way cassettes – demonstrating how LG HVAC integrates seamlessly into modern living spaces.
Meanwhile, attendees from the Middle East took part in technical tours to deepen their understanding of LG’s HVAC capabilities. The first stop explored the company’s chiller factory in Pyeongtaek, where the group observed LG’s high-efficiency chiller manufacturing production line. This was followed by a visit to LG Smart Park in Changwon, home to advanced compressor lines and R&D facilities. These visits showcased LG’s strong manufacturing and innovation backbone, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable, future-ready HVAC solutions.
Beyond the technical sessions and site tours, the summit also created space for relationship-building. Highlights included LG Night, an evening of cultural exchange and networking, where participants connected more personally with the brand and with each other. The summit also served as a platform for sharing LG’s people-centric values, brand philosophy and long-term commitment to building strong global HVAC partnerships.
Building on the summit’s momentum, LG also hosted InnoFest AIR 2025 APAC from June 23 to 25. Around 100 dealers and contractors from 13 Asian countries – including the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – gathered to experience LG’s latest product lineup. Participants visited LG Smart Park to see residential and commercial air conditioner production lines, and experienced the company’s 60-year legacy of innovation at the Heritage Lounge.
