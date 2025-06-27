Connecting Minds, Inspiring Innovation: LG Brings Together Global HVAC Leaders at Annual Summit

At the heart of the summit are a series of seminars led by LG experts. Topics have ranged from market-specific challenges – such as carbon-neutral building mandates – to the latest advances in variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology and specialized cooling solutions for data centers. One standout session focused on LG’s dedicated HVAC systems for data centers, offering participants valuable insight into how LG delivers sustainable, high-efficiency climate control in high-load environments.

Real-world success stories also played a central role. Case studies from Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, showcased the performance and energy savings achieved with the LG Multi VTM i system. Another session highlighted LG Singapore’s approach to achieving Green Mark certification, reinforcing how LG solutions align with customers’ diverse energy and performance demands.