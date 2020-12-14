LG Announces Autonomous Robot With Disinfecting UV Light For Various B2B Applications

SEOUL, Dec. 15, 2020 — Combining its core competencies in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles with a deep understanding of customer needs, LG Electronics announced that it is developing an autonomous robot that will use ultraviolet C (UV-C)1 light to disinfect high-touch, high-traffic areas. LG plans to offer the UV robot to hospitality, retail, corporate and education customers in the United States in early 2021.

“This autonomous UV robot comes at a time when hygiene is of the highest priority for hotel guests, students and restaurant customers,” said vice president Roh Kyu-chan, head of the robot business division in LG’s Business Solutions Company. “Consumers can have the peace of mind that the LG UV robot will help reduce their exposure to potentially harmful germs.”

To be officially unveiled at Digital CES® 2021, LG’s new robot is expected to enable a new standard of hygiene by helping to disinfect high-touch, high-traffic areas. Because of its autonomous design, the robot will be able to move easily around tables, chairs and other furniture, generally irradiating a room’s touchable surfaces in 15 to 30 minutes, disinfecting multiple areas on a single battery charge.2

Engineered to be easy to operate, LG’s robot can be integrated into established cleaning routines without requiring extensive staff training or specialists to operate. Staff will be able to monitor progress via remote updates to mobile phones or tablets. Employee exposure to UV rays will be minimized through a built-in safety lock activated by human motion detection sensors,3 pressing of an emergency stop button or via the mobile application.

“A higher level of hygiene will be expected by customers in the contactless ecosystem which we are now facing,” Roh said. “LG is committed to leveraging its diverse expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving to develop creative solutions to tackle tomorrow’s challenges.”

