LG Business Monitors: Sophisticated Solutions for More Sustainable Workspaces

Recent trends show that a lot of people prefer companies that take social and environmental responsibility seriously,2 and this holds true whether they’re working for them, or simply buying their products. This trend underscores the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, driving businesses worldwide to adopt more eco-friendly technologies, build low-impact facilities and design greener office spaces that are better for their employees and the planet.

Creating a more environmentally friendly office can involve a variety of measures, from using sustainable materials and installing solar panels to integrating low-carbon features. One of the simplest and fastest ways, however, is upgrading to energy-efficient IT equipment. Among the essential tools in a modern office, computer monitors stand out due to their constant use and significant influence on workplace productivity. Opting for energy-efficient monitors can significantly reduce an office’s overall energy footprint.

For businesses seeking a greener office setup, LG’s latest lineup of business monitors is an excellent choice. Featuring 20 newly launched B2B models, LG showcases its commitment to responsible product design and concern for the wellbeing of users and the environment. This isn’t just empty “marketing talk” – it’s backed by certifications from globally recognized energy and environmental standards. For example, the 27BA560 and 24BA560 models have earned the sought-after EPEAT Gold rating, while many others in the lineup boast EPEAT Silver or Bronze ratings.3 The majority of LG’s new business monitors are TCO Certified, indicating they are both energy efficient and ergonomically designed. Additionally, every model in the lineup is ENERGY STAR-certified. Beyond certifications, LG plans to calculate, manage and report on the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the lifecycle of its new monitor products.