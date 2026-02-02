LG Electronics Showcases High-Efficiency HVAC and Core Component Solutions at AHR Expo 2026

News Summary:

SEOUL, Feb. 2, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions at AHR Expo 2026, held February 2–4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The expanded HVAC lineup addresses residential, commercial and industrial requirements, reflecting industry shifts toward decarbonization and increased adoption of chilled-water cooling in large North American facilities. LG is also displaying its core component portfolio, highlighting developments in efficiency, reliability and system integration.

All-in-One Residential Unitary HVAC Solutions

In the residential segment, LG introduces an integrated unitary HVAC lineup tailored to the diverse housing structures and climate conditions found across North America. The lineup includes inverter heat pump outdoor units with a premium single‑fan design measuring under 39.3 inches (999 millimeters), featuring an all‑black front grille and easily accessible service panels. Multi‑position air handling units support vertical, downflow and horizontal installations to accommodate different residential layouts.

LG’s A‑coils incorporate R32 refrigerant leak detection sensors, while gas furnaces support dual‑fuel operation for optimized heating performance in cold‑climate regions. A dedicated thermostat provides direct inverter control and wireless connectivity through built‑in Wi‑Fi and the LG ThinQ™ app, reducing wiring requirements and supporting load management.

LG is also expanding its water heating offerings. In addition to its inverter heat pump water heater lineup, LG presents condensing tankless gas water heaters that provide on-demand hot water without storage, helping reduce hot water wait times. These systems use dual stainless steel heat exchangers designed for durability and consistent performance. LG’s electric water heaters feature enhanced insulation and stainless steel construction to support heat retention and long-term use.

Inverter Rooftop Units and Scalable Commercial HVAC Solutions

For large commercial facilities, LG spotlights its inverter rooftop units (RTUs), developed for the U.S. market and designed to meet local standards. These RTUs deliver consistent heating performance at outdoor temperatures down to minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) without auxiliary backup heaters. They are compatible with building automation systems and offer enhanced service accessibility to simplify operation and maintenance.

LG also showcases its scalable commercial HVAC solutions, centered on the AI‑powered Multi V™ i variable refrigerant flow system. The updated ducted indoor unit lineup includes a mid‑static ducted unit delivering strong yet quiet airflow for versatile commercial applications, as well as an ultra‑slim ducted unit for applications with limited ceiling space.

Making its debut at the exhibition, ACP i – LG’s advanced building control platform – provides centralized monitoring, early identification of operational anomalies and data-based recommendations to support energy efficiency and system stability. These advancements reinforce LG’s role as a total HVAC solution provider, encompassing end-to-end capabilities from system design to operation through structured control architectures.

High-Efficiency Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller, CDU, Cold Plate as Cooling Solutions

LG is showcasing its modular inverter scroll heat pump chiller for heavy commercial and industrial applications. The energy efficient,1 low-noise cooling solution facilitates simple, large-capacity cooling,2 with each unit requiring only a single power and piping connection for easy setup. A human-machine interface touchscreen enables intuitive control of up to six connected units, supporting coordinated operation and monitoring.

Building on its extensive chiller expertise, LG is also unveiling cooling solutions for high-density environments such as AI data centers. These include oil-free inverter centrifugal chillers, along with liquid cooling solutions such as the coolant distribution unit (CDU) and cold plate. The CDU manages coolant temperature and flow and is designed with maintenance-focused features, including slide-rail pump access and quick-release filters. The cold plate solution is engineered to support high thermal design power workloads through optimized heat exchange design.

Total Component Solution Provider for Commercial HVAC Systems and Next-Generation Core Technologies for Components

In addition to HVAC solutions, LG is showcasing its component solutions for residential and commercial HVAC systems at the LG Component Solution booth near the ES Company Zone. The lineup includes enhanced scroll compressors, electronically commutated (EC) fans, EC motors and drives designed to support system efficiency, flexibility and serviceability.

Alongside these offerings, LG introduces next-generation components developed using its proprietary core technologies. Drawing on nearly 70 years of experience in motor and compressor development, the redesigned components incorporate structural and mechanical updates. These include the LG BHA Series – DualJet™ technology for reciprocating compressors, TriVane™ technology for rotary compressors and LG CurvedSpoke™ technology for BLDC motors.

“The HVAC solutions we are presenting at AHR Expo 2026 reflect our commitment to delivering practical, energy-efficient solutions that meet changing market conditions and customer needs,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “We continue to expand our HVAC portfolio across residential, commercial and industrial applications, while integrating AI into system operation and control to support efficiency, reliability and sustainability across diverse operating conditions.”

LG welcomes AHR Expo 2026 attendees to experience its latest total HVAC and Component Solution innovations by visiting booth #SU223 and #SU234 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

1 Integrated Partial Load Value for cooling (IPLV) based on 30RT is 21.2 Btu/Wh; the test was performed in an internal laboratory with ANSI/AHRI Standard 551/591 and the result may vary depending on test condition.

2 A modular design with 30RT module. Product units can consist of 30/60/90RT and are possible to expand up to 540RT(6units).