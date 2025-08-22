LG Expands AI Infrastructure Footprint Across Asia

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has been announced as the cooling solutions provider for a large-scale AI data center currently under construction in Jakarta, Indonesia. Upon completion, the facility is set to become one of the largest of its kind in Indonesia. LG’s selection underscores its proven ability to deliver end-to-end thermal management systems tailored specifically to the unique demands of AI infrastructure.

As part of the project, LG will supply a comprehensive package of advanced cooling technologies, including chillers and room cooling systems such as computer room air handlers (CRAH), air handling units (AHU), computer room air conditioners (CRAC) and fan wall units (FWU). A customized building management system (BMS) will also be implemented to ensure seamless integration and control. Designed to meet the exacting requirements of the client, LG’s integrated package will ensure efficient and reliable thermal management throughout the state-of-the-art AI facility.

This landmark project exemplifies the success of the “One LG Solution” strategy, which brings together the capabilities of several LG Group affiliates – including LG Electronics – to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects. The Jakarta data center is being developed by LG Sinarmas Technology Solutions, a joint venture between LG CNS and Sinar Mas Group. Strategically located in Jakarta’s central business district, the facility is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2026.

A key piece of LG’s integrated package is the Water-cooled Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller, which is widely used across multiple industries and is fast becoming an essential infrastructure component for data centers. Featuring a lubricant-free structure and LG’s proprietary LeviTech™ magnetic bearing technology, the chiller delivers outstanding energy efficiency while minimizing vibrations and noise. It is also equipped with a machine learning-based surge protection system that enables quick recovery and stable operation during unexpected power outages. Engineered with the health of the environment in mind, LG’s chiller uses R1233zd,* a refrigerant with a low Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Being chosen for this high-profile project solidifies LG’s position as a global leader in HVAC solutions for data centers and marks a significant milestone in its B2B expansion. LG aims to increase the annual sales of its chiller business to USD 720 million and more than triple its orders for data center cooling solutions over the next two years.

“This project in Jakarta demonstrates LG’s ability to lead large-scale, essential infrastructure initiatives for AI data centers,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Leveraging our advanced technologies, and via seamless collaboration with LG CNS and LG Energy Solution, we will continue to expand our presence in global HVAC business area.”

* GWP of R1233zd refrigerant is 1.