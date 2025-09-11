LG Launches 4K Surgical Monitor With Intelligent Features To Optimize Surgical Workflow

SEOUL, Sep. 11, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is launching its new 31.5-inch 4K surgical monitor, model 32HS710S. Designed to streamline surgical workflow, the monitor combines crisp 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) image quality with intelligent new features that prioritize user convenience and operational efficiency. The monitor has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA, indicating it can now be sold in the U.S.

The 32HS710S introduces a range of workflow-enhancing functions to make it simpler and more intuitive for medical professionals to interact with visual data. For example, users can configure picture mode settings independently for each input source, helping to display images from multiple devices in a way that suits their needs. Dedicated hotkeys enable quick activation of preferred screen modes and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) layouts, facilitating adjustments with a single button press.

The monitor’s 4K IPS display is designed to deliver clear, detailed images with consistent color across a wide viewing angle. It provides a typical brightness of 800 cd/m² and covers approximately 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. Compliant with the Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) standard, the monitor is a high-quality solution for displaying visual output from various medical imaging devices.

To address the demands of the operating room environment, the 32HS710S employs durable glass with Optical Bonding, along with Anti-Glare, Anti-Reflection and Anti-Fingerprint coatings to help maintain image clarity under bright surgical lighting. The monitor is built with an IP45 rating for the front, IP32 rating for the back and IK06 impact resistance. Weighing approximately 9.2 kilograms, it can be mounted on a variety of surgical monitor arms.

For operational continuity, the monitor includes a Failover Input Switch that can automatically switch to a backup source if the primary signal is interrupted. This key reliability feature is complemented by versatile viewing options, including 4-screen PBP and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) for monitoring multiple sources at once. The display also offers Mirror and Rotation Modes for the easy adjustment of image orientation, and Clone Screen output for training and collaboration purposes.

“In developing the 32HS710S, we concentrated on delivering practical workflow benefits for surgical teams – for whom time and focus are critical,” said YS Lee, head of the IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By incorporating automated screen settings, one-touch controls and reliable backup systems, we aim to provide tools that can help medical staff maintain focus on patient care.”

Key Specifications:

LG Surgical Monitor (32HS710S) Display Panel Type IPS Size (Aspect Ratio) 31.5-inch (16:9) Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Backlight Technology LED Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976) Color Bit 10bit Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178° (Right / Left), 178° (Up / Down) Brightness (Typ.) 800cd/m² Brightness (Stabilization) 500cd/m² Surface Treatment Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare) Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1,000:1 Response Time (GtG1) 5 ms (GtG at Faster) Features DICOM Compliant Yes Hardware Calibration Yes (LG Calibration Studio) HDR HDR 10, HDR Effect Video Signals Input Terminals HDMI x 1, DisplayPort x 1, SDI (3G) x 1, DVI-D x 1 Output Terminals HDMI (Clone Screen) x 1, SDI (3G) x 1 Connectivity USB USB 3.0 1 Upstream, 1 Downstream Power AC Input 100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz Power Consumption 100W (Max) / Less than 0.3W (DC Off) Durability IP Resistance Rating2 IP453 (Front), IP324 (Except for Front), IK065 User

Convenience PBP / PIP Yes (2 / 3 / 4 PBP) / Yes Screen Flip Mirror Mode & Rotation Mode Failover Input Switch Yes Physical Specifications Weight 9.2 kg Wall Mount Size 200 x 100 mm / 100 x 100 mm

1 GtG: Gray-to-gray response time.

2 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP / IK rating. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

3 IP45: Protected against solid foreign objects of 1.0 mm Ø and greater / Protected against access to hazardous parts with a wire / Protected against water jets.

4 IP32: Protected against solid foreign objects of 2.5 mm Ø and greater / Protected against access to hazardous parts with a tool / Protected against vertically falling water drops when enclosure tilted up to 15°.

5 IK06: Protected against 1 joule impacts.

* Specifications may vary by region and all features, standards and other product specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.

