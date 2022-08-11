LG Levels Up Security of Its Commercial Displays With Advanced Eavesdropping Detection

SEOUL, Aug. 11, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing an innovative eavesdropping detection solution for its commercial signage products. Going forward, the cutting-edge security system will be applied to the company’s flagship models, including LG LED All-in-One, LG LED Bloc and LG MAGNIT, as well as select video walls and UHD signage products supporting webOS 4.1.

As demand for commercial signage products expands across multiple industries, so does the need for related technologies that serve the needs of companies operating in different sectors. Although counter-surveillance is important in every sector, some entities such as corporates, government agencies, national institutions and the military prioritize confidentiality and the protection of personal information. LG, in partnership with high-tech security technology provider GITSN, has addressed this growing need by installing a dedicated app that runs with GITSN’s eavesdropping detection terminal in LG’s smart signage platform, webOS.

The new eavesdropping detection function displays a warning icon on screen in real time as soon as it detects any abnormal signal. The system utilizes simple icons to keep attendees updated on just how secure they are at all times. Moreover, LG’s webOS-based detection function, which can cover multiple conference/control rooms at once, analyzes every inch of a potential risk fast and accurately to alert those in charge immediately.

“LG’s newest solution detects various potential, unexpected risks and reports it immediately, while also bringing the company’s security management up to date,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG will continue to introduce the high-definition display solutions that not only express the most vivid colors and clear images to date, but also let consumers feel safe while they use them.”

The latest signage solution will be available in the third quarter of 2022, starting with key markets in Middle East and Asia, with other markets to follow.

