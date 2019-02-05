LG SHOWCASES ITS SUPERIOR INFORMATION DISPLAY SOLUTIONS AT ISE 2019

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its advanced information display technology at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from February 5 to 8. From Transparent OLED Signage to a full lineup of LED products, LG can transform any space into awe-inspiring, fully functional digital environments and deliver innovative business solutions tailored to customers’ needs.

Making its European debut is the one-of-a kind LG OLED Falls display that will welcome visitors at the main entrance of LG’s booth is made possible by 88 flexible Open Frame OLED displays. The signage features displays that curve up to 1,000R for wrapping around various surfaces, perfect for business-to-business applications that require a truly customizable approach. The video demo of a forest, glacier, waterfall, blizzard and others, is a one-of-a-kind experience of natural wonders.

Beyond the OLED Falls exhibit, visitors will experience LG’s unique Transparent OLED Signage, a state-of-the-art product that seems more science fiction than reality. Designed for both retail and gallery environments, actual products can be clearly seen behind the 38 percent transparent display while video or images are shown overlaid in front of the object. The Transparent OLED Signage’s open frame design can be tiled, making it perfect for large spaces where customer interaction can seal the deal, such as in an automotive showroom.

LG’s fine-pitch LAPE series of LED displays separates the power module from the screen, resulting in an ultra-thin profile for a more streamlined installation. The smaller, lightweight LDM (LED Display Module) allows for easier installation – both mounting and hanging – with support for true concave and convex curvature up to 1,000R. With a compact pixel pitch of 1.5 to 2.5mm and brightness of up to 1,000 nits, LG’s LAPE series delivers vivid picture quality in every indoor environment, from retail malls to conference halls.

The LAA series bezel-less 130-inch Meeting Room LED Screen with 1.5mm pixel pitch was designed for mid- to large-sized conference rooms. The embedded audio system allows users to communicate and share images without the need for external speakers. With optional software, this display solution is designed to be compatible with Crestron room control system.

LG’s Color Transparent LED Film is a large-size solution that can be applied to any-sized glass surface to transform it magically into actual digital signage. With a maximum transparency of 73 percent, the glass retains its original properties with the film being unnoticeable when not in use. The film itself is self-adhesive and can be removed easily with no sticky residue. Delivering a wide range of colors at 24mm pitch while still maintaining high transparency, this unique solution is suitable for displaying everything from brand logos to full-color videos.

At ISE 2019 LG is also exhibiting a groundbreaking .44mm Even Bezel Video Wall that delivers vivid, dynamic images with consistent color uniformity for higher and wider viewing angles without distortion. And LG’s proprietary webOS 3.0 operating system makes it extremely easy to maintain and create content. This display solution is optimized for control rooms and venues that require multi-screen setups such as shopping malls and lecture halls.

LG’s new 86-inch 4K Interactive Digital Board with active pen boasts IPS In-cell Touch technology with a sleek 29mm bezel design that employs an innovative direct bonding process to eliminate the gap between the LCD panel and protective glass. This combination delivers a faster response time for a realistic writing experience that is perfect for university lecture halls and corporate conference rooms.

Also coming to ISE will be LG’s IP-rated outdoor signage products. Model 55XE4F is waterproof and protected from dust while also being approximately 64 percent lighter and 37 percent thinner than the previous 55-inch model. This allows the display to be installed almost anywhere, such as on a wall, ceiling or stand. What’s more, the tempered front glass features a shatterproof film to prevent serious injuries even when subject to a strong impact.

“The next-generation signage technologies that we are exhibiting at this year’s ISE are without a doubt some of the most forward-thinking innovations in the industry today,” said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “The unique technology featured in LG’s OLED and LED signage products allows us deliver ultimate solutions to customers in various industries.”

LG’s leading edge business solutions will be on display in Hall 12 (Stand 12-K90) of RAI Amsterdam from February 5-8.

