LG Showcases Latest Innovative HVAC Solutions at MCE 2024

SEOUL, Mar. 11, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2024 in Milan, Italy, from March 12-15. LG’s booth will showcase the company’s energy-efficient HVAC solutions for home and business, including the new DUALCOOL™ residential air conditioner indoor unit that provides a year-round pleasant indoor environment, residential heat pump solutions and commercial hydronic solutions employing low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

New Residential Air Conditioners With Comfortable Air Flow

In the Home Gallery section of the booth’s Residential Zone, visitors can see for themselves what is so special about LG’s new DUALCOOL residential air conditioner with ‘interior fit’ design.

LG’s air conditioner is equipped with a comfort-enhancing Soft Air™ function, which provides customized and a soothing, indirect breeze, and an innovative DUAL Vane™ system, sending warm or cool air in multiple directions to deliver fast and effective temperature control for a favorable indoor environment. Engineered for the European market, the DUALCOOL leverages the state-of-the-art DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Compressor™ to deliver efficient heating and cooling. Another feature designed to reduce energy consumption is the kW Manager™, which lets users set electricity-usage targets and monitor the air conditioner’s estimated electricity usage via the ThinQ™ app.

Also on display in the Residential Zone, the stylish ARTCOOL Gallery™ air conditioner can be personalized by selecting beautiful images or dynamic content (using the ThinQ app) to display on its bright LCD screen, which is bordered by a simple yet sophisticated frame.

Residential HVAC Solutions for Diverse Installation Environments and Lifestyles

The Air-to-Air Residential Solution area of LG’s booth offers up a wide selection of solutions from the Multi Split lineup, including the new wall-mounted DUALCOOL residential air conditioner and several indoor units that can be adapted for diverse installation environments and lifestyles. Additionally, visitors can check out the company’s residential Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution for residential applications such as Multi V™ S combined with Hydro Kit (Integrated Water Tank). This seamlessly integrated innovation provides stable heating, cooling and hot-water supply.

In the Air-to-Water Residential Solution section, the spotlight is on the LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) and an array of medium- and large-size heating solutions. Ideal for use in single-family residential dwellings, the R290 Monobloc matches strong performance with an equally strong design – one that incorporates an elegant and wavy grille finished in matte black. Among the various indoor and outdoor units on display in the Air-to-Water Residential Solution section are the Control Unit, Combi Unit and Hydro Unit – a diverse lineup that is compatible with R290 Monobloc, demonstrating LG’s unmatched ability to provide solutions for diverse installation environments. Moreover, the high-efficiency heat pump solutions are available in various capacities to meet the needs of both new and existing residential properties, including multi-family dwellings.

Home Energy Platform for a More Sustainable Solution

Inside the Air-to-Water Residential Solution section of the booth, visitors can learn how LG’s Home Energy Platform can create a more sustainable solution for home. An extensive energy solution that brings together the LG Therma V R290 Monobloc and the Energy Storage System (ESS), the Home Energy Platform streamlines HVAC and energy management, and can help shrink a household’s carbon footprint.1 Moreover, the heat pumps can significantly reduce carbon emissions when coupled with renewable energy sources such as solar.2 The ESS offers innovative ways to improve the efficiency of renewable energy usage in the home, and functions as a back-up power source if electricity supply is interrupted. Furthermore, the Home Energy Platform is compatible with LG ThinQ Energy,3 an extensive feature of LG ThinQ app, enabling users to monitor energy storage consumption and control their smart appliances and HVAC systems from their smartphones.

Advanced Hydronic Solutions Headlined by the Multi V™ i

In the Commercial Zone, the focus is on advanced hydronic solutions like the Multi V i, Inverter Scroll Chiller and select Hydro Kit lineups. The Multi V i leverages LG’s AI Engine to deliver AI Smart Care, which uses spatial and situational learning to help reduce daily energy consumption. Consistent thermal conditions are essential to accommodate optimal temperature preferences and ensure user safety and peak performance. The AI Indoor Space Care automatically adjusts the indoor environment in response to actual conditions, regulating connected indoor units to provide a convenient user experience and maintain a steady temperature. Another feature enabled by the AI Engine is AI Energy Management, which allows users to set energy consumption targets to lower the overall power usage of Multi V i.

The Commercial Zone also features LG’s innovative heat recovery unit, designed to enhance the safety of R32-refrigerant-equipped HVAC solutions. In addition, the zone highlights VRF solutions for light commercial spaces, alongside the R32-refrigerant Multi V and Inverter Scroll Chiller.

What’s more, visitors to LG’s booth can experience the airflow of DUALCOOL and 4-way Cassettes via the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and kinetic visualization technology. LG’s industry-leading HVAC component solutions, including its efficient and durable compressors, will also be on display during the exhibition.

“LG’s cutting-edge residential and commercial HVAC solutions on show at MCE 2024 provide a comfortable indoor environment, exceptional efficiency and smart, convenient control,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to deliver optimal indoor comfort in both residential and commercial environments through high-efficient solutions, employing precise airflow control technology and core compressor technology.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (#U28/Z16, Hall 5, Fiera Milano) at MCE 2024 can experience and explore the company’s full portfolio of innovative HVAC solutions.

1 Therma V R290 cuts carbon emissions by up to 93 percent compared to a conventional boiler by using heat from the air as an energy source. Carbon emission rates are calculated for space heating only. Using EN14825 climate data and assuming 4,910 annual operating hours with 35 degrees Celsius temperature operation based on average temperatures in France. Calculations based on June 2023 energy prices and the carbon intensity of the power sector in the EU in 2022, and 56.1 t-CO2/TJ is considered for calculation of CO2 emission of gas boiler.

2 According to the German Heat Pump Association, the annual CO2 emissions of heating systems vary significantly based on the power source. When a heat pump is powered by renewable energy, the emissions are as low as 0.09 tons, the least amount recorded, while using heat pumps powered by conventional energy results in emissions of 1.35 tons. (Exemplary figures from Germany, 2020; 4 persons, 200m2 flat and sourced from German Heat Pump Association, waermepumpe-bwp.de/co2-neutral-heizen/)

3 ThinQ Energy is an extensive feature of the LG ThinQ app. The name of the app and feature availability may vary depending on model and region.