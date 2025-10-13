LG Showcases PuroTec™ Antimicrobial Material at K Show in Germany

SEOUL, Oct. 13, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting a comprehensive lineup of LG PuroTec™ antimicrobial additive solutions at K 2025 – one of the world’s leading plastics tradeshows – taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany (October 8-15).

Making its debut at K show, LG is accelerating the global expansion of its advanced materials business. This year, the company has established a strong global presence by participating in all three of the world’s major plastics exhibitions: Chinaplas in China, National Plastics Exposition in the U.S., and now K show in Europe.

Underscoring LG’s leadership in advanced material technologies, PuroTec solutions are suitable for a wide range of applications spanning diverse industries, including home appliances, healthcare, construction materials, packaging and automotive. Along with the complete PuroTec portfolio, LG’s showcase at K show also features antibacterial plastics co-developed with LG Chem, a global leader in chemical and materials innovation.

Demonstrating the depth and diversity of its offerings, LG unveiled five core PuroTec product lines at the show. LG PuroTec is a glass matrix–based antimicrobial additive that can be incorporated into plastics, coatings, powder coatings and textiles, delivering both antibacterial and antifungal properties. Effective at preventing odors and contamination caused by microorganisms, it helps maintain product cleanliness and durability. Built on LG’s decades-long expertise in glass powder R&D – and following its successful application in home appliances – PuroTec has rapidly emerged as a key growth driver in LG’s B2B portfolio, with annual sales more than doubling year-over-year.

To increase the footprint of its advanced materials business, LG is exploring new applications for its glass powder innovations. These include Marine Glass, designed to support marine ecosystem restoration and carbon reduction, and Mineral Wash, an eco-conscious laundry technology that cleans fabric without surfactants. LG currently holds 420 patents related to glass powder technology and operates a manufacturing facility at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea, with an annual production capacity of 4,500 tons.

In September, LG signed a memorandum of understanding with SGS Korea, a global certification organization, to co-develop international antimicrobial certification standards for PuroTec. Under the agreement, LG will provide technical expertise related to antimicrobial technologies for certification design, while SGS Korea will develop certification procedures aligned with global standards. Products certified under this partnership will bear the SGS Global Performance Mark, clearly signaling transparency and reliability to global customers.

“LG PuroTec is more than just an additive; it is a strategic B2B growth engine that creates meaningful value for customers and industries worldwide,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “By strengthening collaborations with global partners, reinforcing compliance with international standards and delivering reliable performance, we aim to establish PuroTec as a core pillar of LG’s materials business – driving sustainable growth and strengthening our leadership in the global market.”

# # #