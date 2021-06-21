LG Strengthens Medical Product Offering with Digital X-Ray Detector Featuring AI Software

SEOUL, June 22, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled an improved X-ray acquisition software for the company’s Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD) line of medical imaging device products. The DXD software, developed in collaboration with VUNO , is LG’s first healthcare solution to utilize artificial intelligence. Paired with LG DXD, the advanced software provides a more convenient, more time-efficient way to generate and analyze X-ray images.

Designed for large hospitals as well as private clinics*, LG’s DXD with X-ray acquisition software leverages advanced AI to help busy medical staff swiftly spot abnormalities in chest X-rays, reducing reading time by automatically flagging suspicious readings on the displayed image. Featuring VUNO’s clinically proven AI algorithm, LG DXD enables medical professionals to view original X-rays and AI-analyzed images at the same time, ideal for diagnosing pulmonary diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia or lung cancer. LG DXD can analyze X-rays for interstitial opacity, consolidation, pneumothorax, pleural effusion and nodule/mass then inform the medical provider of any abnormalities and provide an abnormality score with a colored heat map or contour that marks any lesions detected.

LG is enhancing its range of high-quality medical solutions with the debut of a 14 x 17-inch wireless DXD with oxide panel that delivers high-resolution, low-dose images. The implementation of oxide and thicker cesium-iodide (CsI) scintillator and improved software means greater detective quantum efficiency (DQE) resulting in approximately 50 percent less radiation dosage. And with an IP68 rating, the new DXD is safe to use in dusty or wet conditions, while the eight hour battery life means easy portability and long usage times.

“LG Digital X-Ray Detector is now even more powerful with the integration of VUNO’s AI technology,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our improved diagnostic tool will enable medical facilities to reduce incidences of misdiagnosis, provide faster analysis and assist healthcare professionals in detecting thoracic diseases early.”

LG’s latest DXD medical solutions will be available starting in North America, followed by key markets in Europe and Asia.

# # #

* Relevant medical device certifications pending in relevant markets.