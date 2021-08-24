LG’s Video Conferencing Platform Delivers Real-Time Cloud-Based Telemedicine Solution

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2021 — LG Electronics’ Video Conferencing Platform is being integrated with the new ezOntheCall telemedicine service to provide medical professionals with an advanced tool for remote delivery of outpatient support. Leveraging advanced cloud computing technology, ezOntheCall offers real-time access to medical records and clinical test results stored in hospital information systems (HIS) to enable healthcare professionals to quickly and easily retrieve the most up-to-date data on patients for immediate sharing over video calls.*

LG collaborated with healthcare technology provider, ezCaretech , to develop the telemedicine solution, adapting its Video Conferencing Platform to ensure a seamless user experience. Combining LG’s WebRTC-based Video Conferencing Platform with ezCaretech’s EMR-based telemedicine application, the solution enables medical center and hospital staff to handle administrative processes and update relevant records while communicating with patients remotely. ezOntheCall also covers outpatient services with a portal that allows patients to conveniently book follow-up appointments or consultations as well as get prescriptions refilled without having to visit their healthcare providers in person.

LG’s Video Conferencing Platform is designed to meet the growing demand of the healthcare sector for effective tools for non face-to-face diagnosis and medical consultation. Delivering high-quality audio and video, the platform works seamlessly within PC web browsers, mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT), allowing direct peer-to-peer communication without the need for additional plugins or apps.

Selected by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of National Guard – Health Affairs (MNGHA), LG’s latest telemedicine solution is being implemented in six major hospitals throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh and approximately 70 primary healthcare centers, starting this month. Following this initial rollout, the solution will be available in the United States and other key markets later this year.

“The ezOntheCall telemedicine solution featuring LG’s Video Conferencing Platform will usher in a new era of remote patient services,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG is focusing on the changing needs of the market and in partnership with key players across diverse sectors such as healthcare, we continue to invest heavily in the next generation of remote cloud-based service solutions.”

# # #