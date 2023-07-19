New LG CLOi ServeBot Delivers Smooth Performance for Reliable Customer Service

SEOUL, July 19, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its newest LG CLOi ServeBot (model LDLTR30), a smart service robot convenient for places where service is needed, including restaurants. Boasting a quick and stable autonomous driving system that can handle various types of flooring, and an upgraded design with enhanced features, LG CLOi ServeBot ensures reliable service delivery. The new model also has a guide function for helping customers to find their way around, freeing up staff to spend more time on management and administrative duties.

First launched in early 2020, LG CLOi ServeBot is designed to be deployed in public spaces such as restaurants, hospitals and office buildings to assist humans without human-to-human interaction, and is optimized for in-person customer service. The latest version offers enhanced driving performance with 6 wheels and independent suspension, allowing for stable operation on different kinds of flooring, including carpet and braille blocks. It also has a 3D camera and a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor. This enables the CLOi ServeBot to securely transport beverages and meals, including soups and noodles, even when travelling over surfaces with a slope of up to 5 millimeters (0.2 inches). Additionally, this advanced technology lets the CLOi ServeBot navigate obstacles smoothly, ensuring that none of its valuable “cargo” is upset.

The new LG CLOi ServeBot also delivers increased storage capacity and flexibility. Its 4 easy-to-access shelves (21 x 17 inches) – including one that can be used as main drawer – can collectively manage a load of up to 40 kilograms (88 pounds). The upgraded LG CLOi ServeBot offers further convenience with its upper pockets and cup holders, and features an additional bottom drawer that can be used for storing items such as napkins and utensils. For extra versatility, the LG CLOi ServeBot’s shelves are detachable and can be adjusted up or down within a range of 2.8 inches.

LG’s newest CLOi ServeBot provides smarter service thanks to its large 10.1-inch display and built-in content management system. Operators can adapt the autonomous robot for a specific use scenario by choosing an appropriate facial expression and by displaying videos, images or text. As such, LG CLOi ServeBot can communicate relevant information to customers, such as menu recommendations or in-store promotions, and also advertise services from partner companies. Additionally, LG CLOi ServeBot can be used for entertainment purposes, such as displaying customized content for special events and celebrations. What’s more, LG’s new service robots communicate with each other to coordinate their movements; facilitating smooth, efficient operation in food retail environments.

“LG CLOi ServeBot is a reliable partner capable of efficiently carrying out various service delivery tasks, from serving and guiding customers to providing engaging entertainment and useful information,” said Roh Kyu-chan, vice president and head of the robot business division of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Leveraging LG’s autonomous robotic technology, we will continue to consistently deliver new and exciting experiences that bring greater value to our customers.”

LG’s new CLOi ServeBot is currently available in the United States and Japan, with plans for a global rollout in the future.

For more information about LG CLOi ServeBot, visit LG.com .

