Not Enough Minerals? LG Home Appliance Solution Has You Covered!
Since way back in 1996, LG Electronics has been putting serious effort into developing materials that aren’t just good for our products – but good for people and the planet, too. And we’re not stopping at just home appliances. The materials we’ve created are finding exciting new uses beyond the home, bringing more convenience to everyday life while helping to improve the environment.
One of the standout results from this journey has been our work with advanced glass-based materials. Thanks to years of R&D, we’ve built up some pretty impressive Optical and Display Glass Technologies.
Glass might seem simple, but it’s got some amazing properties: it’s made from natural ingredients, it’s highly resistant to heat and chemicals, and it doesn’t react much with other substances. That means we can combine it in lots of ways to create all kinds of useful materials. LG has been tapping into that potential, building out its capabilities through a dedicated Advanced Materials business focused on functional glass.
This new business is growing fast as a key B2B pillar within LG’s Home Appliance Solution Company. We’ve been investing significantly in R&D and production – and the results are speaking for themselves. To date, LG has applied over 420 patents related to glass powder and has even set up a production plant in Changwon, South Korea, capable of producing 4,500 tons annually.
One of our standout innovations? Mineral Wash – a water-soluble, alkaline mineral glass powder. When added to water, it releases mineral ions that break down contaminants like oils, fats and proteins in fabrics. It even helps shrink water molecules, making it easier for them to get between the fabric and stains. That means enhanced cleaning power, less need for chemical surfactants and a more eco-conscious laundry experience.
LG is also working with external partners to expand the potential of Mineral Wash. On June 26, we signed an MOU with a national Korean institution to launch a pilot project aimed at achieving a “Water Positive” status – basically returning more clean water to nature than we use. With the help of Mineral Wash, we’re exploring how we can reduce water use, recycle wastewater and even restore rivers. If the pilot proves successful, Mineral Wash could open up new opportunities as a raw material for both household and commercial laundry products.
And that’s not all. Earlier this year, our Advanced Materials Research Lab team headed to Antarctica – yes, Antarctica – to test the antibacterial power of Purotec™ and study how Mineral Wash and Marine Glass impact marine microorganisms in extreme environments. The findings? Purotec showed strong antibacterial effects even in the harshest conditions, and Mineral Wash proved to be environmentally safe, showing almost no harm to delicate marine ecosystems.
As our Advanced Materials business grows, so does our global presence. In early 2025, we showcased our tech at ChinaPlas – Asia’s largest industrial materials exhibition – and we’re gearing up for the K-SHOW in Germany this October to connect with even more B2B customers across Europe and North America.
At LG, we’re not just thinking about the appliances in your home – we’re rethinking the materials that power them, with a vision that’s global, sustainable and built for the future.
* Some images have been edited to aid understanding and may differ from actual appearance.
