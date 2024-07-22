Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Simple and Efficient Digital Signage Management With LG Business Cloud

Product And Solutions 23/07/2024

Digital signage is an essential tool for connecting and communicating with key stakeholders across various environments, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and corporate sectors. This technology delivers dynamic and customized content to captivate, entertain and inform audiences. To maximize the value of these versatile B2B products, innovative companies like LG have introduced cloud-based content management solutions, providing clients with a new level of control and convenience.

A photo of a digital sinage with a burger menu and drink menu

According to a survey conducted by Grand View Research, the digital transformation solution market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 30.8 percent by 2030, driven largely by the increasing adoption and investment in cloud technology. Cloud-based content management solutions enable companies to administer their digital content – and the digital signage that displays it – from almost anywhere, significantly reducing time, hassle and costs. Further streamlining business operations, some solutions now incorporate AI and data analytics to measure advertising performance and create content tailored to target audiences. Following this trend, many system integrator companies have started to offer services relating to the installation and management of cloud software for digital signage.

 

Several of LG’s successful cloud-based solution implementations have been led by WAND Digital (WAND), a U.S.-based digital display and content management software provider and systems integrator primarily serving the food service market. WAND, which boasts many notable clients, leverages LG’s webOS-based digital signage and LG Business Cloud. This platform offers straightforward setup and a wide range of options for diverse business sectors, simplifying the purchasing and application of LG digital signage management software. By implementing LG Business Cloud solutions, WAND’s customers have achieved greater scalability and efficiency in their operations while simultaneously enjoying an enhanced digital signage management experience.

A photo of several digital sinages displayed in a room

The winner of an InfoComm 2024 Best of Show award from AV Technology magazine, LG Business Cloud is a one-stop platform that offers an array of software solutions to meet B2B customers’ various digital signage and content management needs. These include the LG SuperSign Cloud digital signage content management system (CMS), and LG Pro:Centric Cloud, a CMS designed for hotel TVs. Pro:Centric Cloud fosters a guest-friendly environment by enabling tailored customer service and the creation of personalized content for in-room displays.

A screenshot of the LG Business Solutions introduction webpage

In addition, the platform features the LG ConnectedCare remote management solution (RMS), which lets users manage and monitor the performance of their LG digital signage products remotely, sending instant alert notifications if an error is detected. Another outstanding solution offered on the platform is LG DOOH Ads, LG’s commercial display advertising solution. These convenience-enhancing solutions save businesses valuable time, as they can now be easily purchased through LG Business Cloud. Previously, customers had to navigate to each solution’s official website or webpage to make a purchase.

 

Moreover, LG Business Cloud lets users take advantage of trial licenses and tutorial videos for every solution offered on the platform.1 After purchasing a license from the LG Business Cloud website, customers can seamlessly connect their licenses to their digital signage and immediately begin using their newly acquired management solutions without any additional steps.

A screenshot of the webpage describing LG ConnectedCare

By providing all the essential tools needed to simplify and streamline content and display management, LG Business Cloud helps B2B customers maximize the potential of their LG digital signage.

 

To learn more about LG’s cloud-based B2B solutions, visit LG Business Cloud.2

 

# # #

 

1 Trial licenses and tutorial videos are services provided to registered members.
2 Purchasing solutions on LG Business Cloud is currently available in the U.S., with plans to gradually expand to other regions.

